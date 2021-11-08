Buckhead Village will transform into a winter wonderland for its holiday events all season long.
The district will be decked with illuminated sparkling globes in trees, fresh eucalyptus garlands, oversized pastel ornaments and larger-than-life floral sculptures. Wonderland happenings will abound all season long, beginning Nov. 11.
From Thurs., Nov. 11 to Sun., Nov. 14, Buckhead Art & Co., a premier contemporary art gallery located at Buckhead Village, will be hosting its second annual Holiday Market this November, benefiting Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and supporting Pamela “Pammy” Reid, a local sixth grader who has struggled and overcome pediatric medulloblastoma. The Holiday Market helped raise $62,000 for CHOA last year, and this year’s market will feature paintings, jewelry, holiday gifts and more for purchase from artists including Charlie Hanavich, Laura Deems, Angela Chrusciaki Blehm and Millie Sims. The Market will be open to the public and will be located in the space next to Billy Reid, across from The Veranda.
Then, Buckhead Village will welcome guests into a whimsical, immersive Sugar Plum Fairy Forest throughout the holidays at The Veranda from Nov. 26 to Dec. 31. Filled with contemporary photo opps, the space will feature pastel floral canopies, life-sized abstract paper trees and colossal flowers. Guests will be able to let their inner pixie roam free in Buckhead Village’s reimagining of a classic holiday scene, and strike a pose with sugar plum ballerinas each Saturday beginning Nov. 27 from noon to 6 p.m.
Beginning Nov. 27, Holiday Shop & Stroll: Buckhead Village’s Shop and Stroll series will invite guests to enjoy an open-air dining and shopping experience every Saturday through Dec. 18, noon to 6 p.m. Shop and Stroll will feature family-friendly activities and crafts like ornament and cookie decorating; holiday performances and appearances throughout the day from Stylish Santa, The Mad Violinist, Tinsletone Carolers and ballerinas; restaurant specials; in-store events from shops around the property and food and beverage carts offering complimentary treats from Saint Germain Bakery, Georgetown Cupcake, Bella Cucina, Shake Shack, The Southern Gentleman and more.
On Nov. 27, 6 p.m., the Atlanta Ballet 2 will perform for audiences. The community can enjoy a free and open-to-the-public magical holiday performance by the Atlanta Ballet 2, presenting selections from classics like "The Nutcracker" and "Snow White" plus contemporary works. Selected by audition from all over the world, Atlanta Ballet 2 represents the highest level of training in the Atlanta Ballet Centre for Dance Education. The performances at Buckhead Village will take place alongside fire pits in the open-air space across from Le Bilboquet.
Buckhead Village will be a part of Livable Buckhead’s Miracle on Peachtree Hot Chocolate Crawl Dec. 11, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Participants can view the community hub’s beautiful light displays, explore retailers' festive window displays and stop by Saint-Germain Bakery for complimentary hot chocolate as well as other Buckhead Village restaurants to enjoy special holiday drinks, live music, beats from DJ Grace and entertainment throughout. Tickets and additional details will be available here beginning in October.
Opening Mid-Nov. is The Blitzen Room at Biltong Bar. Biltong Bar at Ponce City Market and Buckhead Village are “Up to Snow Good” as they transform their spaces for the third annual holiday pop-up — The Blitzen Room. The restaurants will feature swanky, vintage Christmas decor and seasonally themed cocktails from Chartreuse Hot Chocolate to Frozen Egg Nog.
Lastly, guests can stop by and cozy up beside complimentary fire pits next to The Veranda all season long.
