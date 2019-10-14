Through Nov. 8, Thomas Deans Fine Art in Buckhead will host two exhibitions: “Traces,” paintings by Allison B. Cooke and Carl Linstrum and sculpture by Eileen Braun and “Dreamscape:” an immersive installation by photographer Mary Anne Mitchell, in conjunction with Atlanta Celebrates Photography.
Cooke and Linstrum specialize in oil and wax paintings. Originally a figurative artist, Cooke, a Milwaukee painter, “turned to abstraction after being inspired by ancient walls in Italy that reveal many layers of past and present,” according to a news release.
Linstrum, an Atlanta artist, “has created a body of work in which transitory shadows of flora are embellished with delicate traceries inspired by tilework the artist saw in Portugal this summer,” the release stated.
Braun, an Atlanta artist, specializes in “organic openwork sculptures that appear cast in bronze, reflect shapes in transition, suggest either remnants and emerging structures,” according to the release.
Mitchell's “Dreamscape” “invites the visitor to wander into and explore dreamlike stories depicted through photography,” the release stated, adding the installation is based on of the artist's long-term project, “Meet Me in My Dreams.”
For more information, visit www.thomasdeansfineart.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.