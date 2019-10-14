Oct. 25 through Nov. 22, Tew Galleries, 425 Peachtree Hills Ave. NE, Suite 24 in Buckhead, will host an exhibition featuring new paintings by Serhiy Hai and Helen DeRamus.
Hai specializes in both paintings and figural ink wash drawings.
"(Better known in the Russian art market as Sergiy Hai)," (he) has gained an important regional reputation and has exhibited extensively in Ukraine, Russia, Eastern and Western Europe and the United States. His work is in museum collections in Ukraine and in many private collections in Europe and the United States," his bio page states on the Tew Galleries website.
In her bio page on the Tew Galleries website, DeRamus said, "My paintings are devoted to capturing the beauty of the landscape, undefined locations recorded and preserved in memory with the use of photographs and drawings while traveling the Eastern United States. I use the landscape as a metaphor for memory, as it is the power and fragility of memory that provide a sense of self, universally."
For more information, visit www.tewgalleries.com.
