With September being National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance will host the 2019 Teal Trot 5K Sept. 14 at Chastain Park in Buckhead.
The annual walk/run will celebrate, honor and remember gynecologic cancer survivors and patients, their families, caregivers and friends. Check-in and walk-up registration start at 7:45 a.m., and the run-walk begins at 9:30 a.m.
It is one of the largest ovarian cancer awareness events in the Southeast, and raises funds to support and expand the alliance’s statewide education and awareness programs.
The community’s fundraising efforts are critical to these programs designed to share the risks and symptoms of ovarian cancer with as many people as possible so that more women might be diagnosed in an earlier stage, which will increase their chance of survival.
Registration is $35 through Sept. 10 and $45 on race day, but ovarian cancer survivors and patients can walk for free. Strollers and pets (on leash) are welcome.
The event will take place at Chastain’s Blue Lot, 4500 Stella Drive in Atlanta.
For more information or to register or donate, visit www.tealtrot.com.
