Through Nov. 7, the Swan Coach House Gallery in Buckhead will host a photo exhibition showcasing Christina Price Washington’s work, in conjunction with Atlanta Celebrates Photography.
"Washington, known for her photographic abstractions and theoretical investigations, explores alternative interventions in light values, who determines them, and how they are mediated in contemporary printed methods," the gallery's website states.
For more information, visit www.swangallery.org.
