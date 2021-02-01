Following the popular holiday-themed Sleigh-In movie series in December, Livable Buckhead and the Buckhead Village District are again partnering on a set of Reels on Wheels drive-in film screenings later this month.
Feb. 13, 14 and 20, attendees can order a meal from partnering restaurants Biltong Bar, Fado or Shake Shack and then enjoy a special screening in the District’s parking lot turned cinema.
Tickets for each event are $35 per vehicle with a $5 discount for Livable Buckhead members, and there will be front row seats reserved for those who bike or walk at the price of $10 per person. Attendees who arrive in an electric vehicle will receive a free Livable Buckhead community partner individual membership.
“Our Sleigh-In movie series was a hit in December, so we decided to bring it back and give our community an additional bit of fun,” Anna Sharp, Livable Buckhead’s community engagement manager, said in a news release. “These drive-in movies are a great way to get out of the house in a safe, socially distant environment.”
The lineup is as follows:
♦ Feb. 13 (Galentine’s Day): Invented as a celebration of Lesley Knope’s girlfriends from the hit TV show “Parks and Rec,” Galentine’s Day has evolved into its own kind of holiday. The celebration starts at 7 p.m. with live performances by comedians Katie Hughes and Kiana Dancie. It continues with an 8 p.m. showing of “Mean Girls,” a comedy where previously homeschooled Cady Heron (Lindsey Lohan) deals attending public high school and dealing with the meanest girls around.
♦ Feb. 14 (Valentine’s Day): The festivities begin with live performances by comedians Kourtlyn Wiggins and Lace Larrabee at 7 p.m. It continues with an 8 p.m. showing of “Hitch,” a romantic comedy following a “date doctor” (Will Smith) as he tries to teach men how to woo the women of their dreams.
♦ Feb. 20 (Black History Celebration): This family friendly event will include a double feature. It starts at 7 p.m. with “Hidden Figures,” a movie that was filmed primarily in Atlanta and features the pioneering African-American female mathematicians who worked at NASA during the space race. Next up is “Black Panther,” which follows T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as he is crowned king of Wakanda following his father’s death.
Reels on Wheels takes place at 309 Buckhead Ave. NE in Atlanta. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://livablebuckhead.com/movie/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.