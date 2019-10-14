Through Nov. 9, Maune Contemporary, an art gallery at 747-A Miami Circle in Buckhead, will host “Alex Katz: Coca-Cola Girl,” an exhibition that includes nine original limited edition screenprints as well as a unique oil on linen from Alex Katz’s Coca-Cola Girl series.
Although viewed by the public as a pop artist, Katz does not consider himself to be one. Rather than emanating from a graphic implementation, such as that which pervades the works of such artists as Robert Indiana or Roy Lichtenstein, his images always emanate from painting.
For more information, visit www.maune.com.
