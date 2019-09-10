For men over 40, ProstAware has a message: don’t wait to see a doctor until it’s too late.
ProstAware, an Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to promoting awareness and education about prostate cancer while supporting programs for prostate cancer survivors, will drive that point home at the 11th annual Blue Ties Luncheon Sept. 13.
The event will take place at Flourish in Buckhead from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ProstAware encourages men to see a doctor regularly so that if they are diagnosed with prostate cancer, it’s caught early and treated quickly to save lives.
Roger Hunter, NASA’s program manager for its small spacecraft technology, is the event’s keynote speaker and will give a talk titled “The Future of Space Exploration. Also, “American Idol” finalist and rising country music artist Jimmy Charles will perform. 11Alive reporter Jerry Carnes, a prostate cancer survivor, will serve as the emcee.
Tickets are $100 and must be bought in advance. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.prostaware.org.
