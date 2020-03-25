Thomas Fellows is once again drawing on a combination of his own experiences and references to figures in the Bible and other books, plus films and music to prove a point.
The Buckhead resident, whose first book, “Forget Self-Help: Re-Examining the Golden Rule,” was published in 2017 and became a best-seller on Amazon.com, has written two more books.
The first, titled “He Spoke with Authority: Get, Then Give the Advantage of Confidence,” was published last summer by Borgo Publishing in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. It’s about looking at building confidence as a way to increase one’s humility and empathy. The main title comes from a line in Matthew 7:28-29 and refers to Jesus Christ.
The second book, “The Criminal: The Power of an Apology,” was published in January by Yawn’s Publishing in Canton. It’s about a character in the Bible only known as “the criminal,” a man who insults Jesus while both are being crucified (see Luke 23: 39-43), and the impact an apology can have.
The Westminster graduate, who considers himself a Christian, tapped into his own issues with depression to write “Forget Self-Help.” In a similar open, honest style, Fellows said he wrote “He Spoke with Authority” because “there’s a misconception about confidence.”
“I think confidence ultimately leads to empathy and security,” he said. “It leads empathy because people who are secure with themselves won’t attack people who are behind or ahead of them. They deem themselves as fit. Then it leads to humility because you’re humble enough to learn and you’re also accessible.”
Fellows got a good dose of empathy while working at the Walmart on Howell Mill Road in Buckhead from October 2018 to February 2019, as the beginning of a short-lived plan to move to Bentonville, Arkansas, to work at the company’s headquarters before returning to employment in technology sales, where he’s worked previously.
“The bulk of it I wrote in about 45 days,” he said of writing the book while working at Walmart. “Honestly, it taught me a lot of empathy. I’ve never lived paycheck to paycheck and my fellow employees (did). … I’m a businessman, so I consider myself a capitalist. I just began to empathize a lot more. My co-workers were barely able to get by. As someone who grew up in a fair amount of wealth, I think it would be good for everybody to go through that situation and empathize more.”
Fellows said he wrote “The Criminal” to spotlight that obscure Biblical character.
“I wrote that just because that figure is extremely unknown, and he should be known more in the Bible,” he said. “He’s probably my favorite character in the Bible.”
Fellows was going to host a book signing at the Barnes and Noble in Buckhead April 4, but it was cancelled because of health concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19). He even invited singer Taylor Swift, who is his same age, to the book signing since she was scheduled to perform at the Capital One JamFest April 5 at Centennial Olympic Park to coincide with Atlanta hosting the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four. But the Final Four and festival were cancelled due to the virus.
“My dream was to get her to come to the book signing to get both of those books. It didn’t end up happening, unfortunately,” Fellows said.
Fellows, who is moving to Charlotte April 6 for a tech sales job, said two men have served as mentors to him in the past few years: retired Lovett Head of School Billy Peebles and ex-SAP CEO Bill McDermott.
“We share interests in history and biography, philosophy, theology,” Peebles said. “We exchanged book recommendations, podcast recommendations or speaker recommendations, that type of thing.”
Of Fellows’ two latest books, he said, “One of the things I like about Thomas’ work is he looks at whatever issues he’s grappling with in his work through a variety of disciplinary lenses. I appreciate that. There’s a faith, there’s a religious lens, but also a historical lens. The fact that he’s willing to look at issues and people through these different issues, I enjoy that type of analysis.
“It also gives you a fuller, more holistic sense of people he’s studying and writing about. I also think he’s so interested in humanity and all of the dimensions of our humanity, the good bad and ugly and what can be learned by looking at people holistically. In virtually all his works, he’s dealing with suffering with human foibles but also strong demonstrations of character and self-awareness. He acknowledges we’re all flawed. I just appreciate the fact that he’s one that’s grappling with the totality of human experience in a very open, honest way. … It takes a lot of courage to do that.”
Fellows said he has written two other books and just started his sixth one, all to be published in the next two years. “The Criminal” costs $13.95 and “He Spoke with Authority” is $12.62, and both are available on Amazon.com or at Barnes and Noble’s stores and website.
