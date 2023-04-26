Buckhead resident Natali Johnson has joined the High Museum as the director of communications.
Johnson leads the teams responsible for marketing, advertising, public relations and digital and print communications.
Johnson comes to the High from Warner Bros. Discovery, where she served as vice president, program and brand marketing, overseeing marketing campaigns for original programming and spearheading brand execution across the TBS, TNT and truTV networks. She also led cross-divisional marketing initiatives for Warner Bros. Theatricals, DC Comics and HBO Max.
Johnson joined the company in 2007 as a research analyst and was promoted several times during her tenure, holding manager, senior manager and director positions within the brand marketing team. Some of her most notable work includes the Clio award-winning “Turn NYC Orange” campaign for the late-night series “Conan” and basketball court renovations with visual artists for “The Last O.G.” Prior to joining Warner Bros. Discovery, she held marketing positions at Cox Communications, Panera Bread Company and the Peabody Awards.
“I’m honored to join the world-class team at the High Museum of Art,” Johnson said. “The way that the High has nurtured a deep connection between its exceptional offerings and the city of Atlanta has been truly inspiring. I’m excited that I now get to champion its unparalleled brand story, connect with audiences in a way authentic to the community and grow the next chapter of this legendary institution.”
Johnson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Georgia and currently serves on its AdPR advisory council.
“We are very excited to have Natali join the High as a member of our senior leadership team,” said Rand Suffolk, Nancy and Holcombe T. Green, Jr., director. “She comes with a proven track record of developing data-driven strategic communications to build audience, increase brand awareness and foster customer trust. She will be a wonderful asset to the Museum as we continue to grow and serve our diverse community.”
She has volunteered for numerous nonprofits including Spotlight on Art, the Center for Puppetry Arts and youth organizations in Atlanta. An Atlanta native, Johnson lives in Buckhead with her husband and two children.
