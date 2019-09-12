With The Shops Buckhead Atlanta hosting the Buckhead Fine Arts Festival for the second straight year, its organizer is excited about the direction the development’s new owner, Jamestown, is taking.
Jamestown, an Atlanta-based real estate investment and management firm, bought the property from San Diego-based developer OliverMcMillan, effective Aug. 1, and the free festival will take place Sept. 21 and 22.
“It’s bigger, and Jamestown has embraced it and is looking at ways to enhance the experience for the folks that attend the event and come to The Shops,” said Randall Fox, vice president/development for the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces, which is hosting the festival.
Fox said he recently talked to a Jamestown representative about the changes coming to The Shops.
“The folks from Jamestown really want to enhance the shopping experience for everyone in the community and truly make it a Buckhead destination,” he said. “The ideas and enhancements he shared with me really are going to change what the Shops Buckhead (Atlanta) previously was. They’re really embracing it.”
The festival was previously held at Chastain Park for five years through 2014 before going on hiatus and being replaced by the Chastain Park Spring Arts and Crafts Festival. This year’s event will feature about 100 painters, photographers, sculptors, metalworkers, glass artists and jewelers from around the country.
It will also have artist demonstrations and live acoustic music. The merchants in and surrounding the festival in the Buckhead Village will provide a variety of food and drink offerings. The festival hours are from noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 21 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 22. Ample parking is available in the parking decks surrounding The Shops.
Fox said this festival stands out among the other ones the foundation hosts because it “is not in a city park and it’s reminiscent of the old arts festivals.” It will take place mostly on Buckhead Avenue in the heart of The Shops, so the event “embraces everything that’s Buckhead,” he added.
“I would say it’s a wide variety” of artwork for sale, Fox said. “The thing I like the most about it is there’s something for everybody, and you’ve got the high-end shopping experience. The Shops … are clearly the pinnacle of shopping in Atlanta and we try to mirror that in our selection of artists for this festival.”
West Midtown resident Melanie Rolfes-Zavison, a professional artist for 26 years, specializes in large-scale industrial abstracts on steel. She will have her works displayed at the festival for the second straight year.
“I’m a collaborative team with (partner) Michael Zavison, and we burn and etch pure-color pigments into steel,” she said before the 2018 event, adding she’s had her artwork displayed and sold in over 20 festivals hosted by the foundation.
The Shops are located at 200 Buckhead Ave. in Atlanta. For more information, visit www.buckheadartsfestival.com.
