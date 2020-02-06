With Valentine’s Day approaching, one local couple with a husband having a military background takes a disciplined and different approach to romance.
Buckhead residents Jim “Murph” Murphy and his wife Greice have given much thought to what they plan to do on the big night other than a nice dinner and what their future plans are. But their thought process is a model born and bred in the zero-tolerance-for-error world of elite military teams and military aviation.
Murph is the founder and chair of Buckhead-based Afterburner Inc., which provides training and team building, consulting and inspirational keynote speakers to help organizations build high-performing teams. In the 1990s, Murph was an F-15 fighter jet pilot.
While in the Air Force, he realized the cultural discipline and strategic alignment needed to execute perfectly in the unforgiving, rapidly changing world of military aviation was more than unique — it was awe-inspiring. The U.S. military’s ability to cultivate a singleness-of-mind around strategic action was so compelling to Murph that he strove to translate these time-tested, combat-proven processes into a simple, scalable, agile methodology.
The result was Flawless Execution, his proprietary framework that enables organizations to leverage team experience effectively, capture lessons learned, and adapt a structured planning process to achieve new levels of success. Before opening his own business, Murph tailored this methodology in his personal life.
“I used this for me as an individual first, before I ever took it to companies,” he said in a news release. “But then I began to think, ‘Wow, this is a framework that will work in a family.’ Can my future wife and I do the same thing personally, and design the future we would like to have?”
Murph married Greice in 2008. She is CEO of Buckhead-based Advanced Care Partners, a company they co-founded in 2010. They have two sons: Lucas, 9, and Nicholas, 6.
The couple set about while they were engaged to map out their desired High-Definition Destination both as a couple and for their future family.
“You obviously can’t predict the future, but you can design the one that you want, and work towards that,” Greice said.
Their discussions included defining such areas as: What are our principals? What’s important to us? What do we want our family to look like? The Murphys considered all topics from spirituality to friends to finances.
“All these buckets or key areas are connected, as well as different for different cycles of life. Our personal HDD gives us a mental model to reflect upon every time we make decisions,” Greice said. “The more details we can agree upon in advance, the more aligned we are as a couple and as a family. It’s never perfect, but it gives us a resolution and context for what our life will look like.”
The couple revisits this process about every three years.
“We felt like three years is about the right time frame to do this type of planning,” Murph said. “To plan further out, you can’t get as much of a resolution, and if the time frame is any shorter, decisions become more of a knee-jerk, tactical reaction.”
The Murphys also try to review particular “key areas” on a semi-regular schedule, such as on a date night, where they will renew their focus on one or two areas. As Greice explains, “This cadence continues to drive us and align our thoughts and actions with ourselves, our boys, and our business interests.”
Murph and Greice recently shared their experiences with high-level relationship planning with staff and spouses at Afterburner’s corporate retreat in December.
“It’s been well-worth the effort,” Murph said. “I know her decisions will be aligned with mine because we have already agreed upon the outcome.”
