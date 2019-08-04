Hey parents! Have your children bring their backpacks to Paces Ferry United Methodist Church in Buckhead Aug. 18 for the Blessing of the Backpacks.
Families are encouraged to attend the church's service that day at 9:30 a.m., when students can bring their backpacks and sit them at the altar to be blessed for the 2019-20 academic year. All are welcome.
All children will received a special goody bag to start off the school year. The church is located at 3612 Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta. For more information, visit www.pacesferryumc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.