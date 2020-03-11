International travel concerns caused by the coronavirus outbreak have caused one local church’s concert to be cancelled.
In an email sent to ticket holders and others, the Friends of Cathedral Music, an organization within the Cathedral of St. Philip in Buckhead, announced its March 23 concert by the Choir of St. John’s College in Cambridge, England, has been cancelled.
The email stated refunds for tickets already purchased by credit card on Eventbrite.com and at the Cathedral Book Store will be made directly to one’s credit card. Refunds for tickets purchased with cash or check at the book store can be obtained by presenting one’s receipt there.
If anyone has questions, they can contact the music office at 404-365-1050 or music@cathedralatl.org.
