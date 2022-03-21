Buckhead Christian Ministry's Seeds of Change Society is hosting its annual luncheon April 27 at the Cherokee Town and Country Club.
The Seeds of Change Society is a women’s giving group at BCM which raises significant support for women and families to achieve a lifetime of financial security. Members are committed to BCM’s mission to keep people from becoming homeless and work to elevate their possibilities for economic empowerment.
“The Seeds of Change Society has supported BCM’s mission for ten years, raising awareness and resources for our programs aimed at supporting hardworking women and mothers in our community," BCM CEO Keeva Kase said. "The hundreds of thousands of dollars and invaluable goodwill generated by this group of women over the past decade has helped BCM serve thousands of women and children across the region. Thank you to our Seeds of Change Society for continuing to walk alongside BCM as we prevent homelessness and elevate economic opportunities. They are truly doing God’s work.”
Around 34% of female-headed households live in poverty. Many mothers in the Atlanta community are unable to break the cycle of poverty and as a result, their children are more likely to develop poor health, drop out of school, and consequently be unemployed as adults.
Proceeds from the luncheon go to helping families in need with utility fees, case management, rent payment and more. The luncheon will be at Cherokee Town and Country Club at 155 West Paces Ferry Road from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Those who cannot attend the luncheon but still want to donate can do so online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.