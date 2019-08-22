One local chef is going toe to toe with celebrity chef Bobby Flay in a made-for-TV battle.
Ian Winslade, partner/executive chef at Mission + Market restaurant in Buckhead, will appear in an episode of “Beat Bobby Flay” Aug. 29 at 10 p.m. on the Food Network.
“The show itself is intense,” Winslade, a Buckhead resident, said of the program whose episodes are 30 minutes each. “It was quite an experience. It’s quite a production. There were at least 50 or 60 people working on the set. It’s … a major league production. The actual time segments of it were in real time, but there was a lot of stopping and starting in between.
“It was very interesting and also a very long day. Including all the interviews, I was there almost 13 hours.”
In the show two chefs face off, and the winner gets to battle Flay. According the Food Network’s website, in the episode Winslade appears in, titled “A Proper Smackdown,” he meets Geoff Rhyne in the first round. Valerie Bertinelli and Clinton Kelly serve as celebrity judges.
Winslade said he was approached about being on the show “seven or eight months ago,” and filming took place at Rock Shrimp Studios in New York about three months ago. The veteran chef said he’s appeared on local TV shows before, but this was his first national one. Winslade said he met Flay “years ago here in Atlanta” but this was the first he’d seen Flay since then.
On the show each chef gets 20 minutes to cook a dish in the first round, and at the beginning Flay gives them a secret ingredient they must use in that dish. The winner then gets 45 minutes to create six dishes against Flay.
Winslade, a native of England who has lived in Atlanta since 1994, has been at Mission + Market since it opened in April 2018. He couldn’t divulge a lot about his experience on “Beat Bobby Flay” so no surprises were spoiled, but he did provide some details.
“For me it was great fun. I had a blast,” Winslade said. “I competed against another chef from South Carolina first, and obviously in order to compete against Bobby Flay, you have to beat the other chef first, so that secret is out of the bag. But more than that, it amazes me how many people were involved with it and how many times we did retakes on things that were not competition-based.
“Some people said, ‘It’s all rigged, right?’ But no. You have to produce six dishes in total in 45 minutes. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about that. … Forty-five minutes goes really fast, but 20 minutes really flies. You have a second to decide what to make, how to make it and do it. You have to think of all the variables and time to do that. Then you have a reset amount of time, and they introduce the secret ingredient.”
Another Atlanta chef, Cape Dutch’s Philippe Haddad, appeared on the show during its previous season, and that episode will re-air starting Sept. 12 at 11 p.m.
The Neighbor has requested an interview with a Food Network rep to get comments on Winslade’s appearance on the show and is awaiting its response.
For more information on “Beat Bobby Flay,” visit https://bit.ly/2vO76vs.
