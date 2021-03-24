Atlanta, GA (30342)

Today

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.