Editor’s note: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, the Bitsy Grant Tennis Center, Chastain Arts Center, Chastain Horse Park and Chastain Park Tennis Center are not offering summer camps this year.

A host of schools, houses of worship and other nonprofits and venues in Brookhaven, Buckhead, Sandy Springs and Vinings are hosting camps this summer to offer children a variety of activities. The camps are returning this year in an in-person format after most were cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, some are back only in an online setup.

Here is a rundown of those camps, based on information provided by each one’s website and/or staff:

Atlanta Ballet

Locations: 4279 Roswell Road, Suite 703, Buckhead; 504 Amsterdam Ave. NE, Virginia-Highland and 1695 Marietta Blvd. NW, west Midtown

Ages: 2 and up

Subjects: ballet, dance and creative movement. No audition required.

Dates: June 7 through July 23

Information: 404-873-5811, ext. 1316 or centre.atlantaballet.com/summer-programs

Atlanta Girls’ School

Location: 3254 Northside Pkwy., Buckhead

Ages: rising first- through sixth-graders

Subjects: science, technology, math, performing arts, design, language, history, entrepreneurship and innovation

Dates: sessions run June 14 through July 23

Information: 404-845-0900 or atlantagirlsschool.org/camp

Atlanta History Center

Location: 130 W. Paces Ferry Road, Buckhead and 979 Crescent Ave., Midtown

Ages: 6 to 14

Subjects: games, simulations, performances and hands-on activities relating to various historical periods and subjects

Dates: sessions run June 7 through July 2

Information: 404-814-4018 or www.atlantahistorycenter.com/programs/category/summer-camps

Atlanta International School

Location: 2890 N. Fulton Drive, Buckhead

Ages: rising kindergarteners through 12th-graders

Subjects: language, athletics, arts and sciences, study skills and traditional day camps

Dates: sessions run June 6 through Aug. 6

Information: 404-841-3840, ext. 149, summercamp@aischool.org or www.aischool.org/summer-camps

Atlanta Junior Rowing Association

Location: 245 Azalea Drive, Roswell

Ages: 12 to 18

Subjects: camps for novice and experienced rowers

Dates: June 7 through Aug. 6

Information: www.atlantajuniors.com/summer-camps

Atlanta Speech School

Location: 3160 Northside Pkwy., Buckhead

Ages: 2½ through rising sixth-graders

Subjects: writing, math, multi-sensory experiences, handwriting, study skills, problem solving, reading comprehension

Dates: sessions run June 7 through July 2

Information: 404-233-5332 or www.atlantaspeechschool.org/student-life/summer

Blast! Summer Camp

Location: Concourse Athletic Club, 8 Concourse Pkwy., Sandy Springs

Ages: TBA

Subjects: tennis and squash

Dates: TBA

Information: 770-698-2017 or http://bit.ly/3lGJuEx

Cambridge International School

Location: 4100 Roswell Road, Buckhead

Subjects: STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art (including photography, pottery, eco-art) and math), theater, field trips

Dates: May 24 through early August

Ages: pre-K through sixth grade

Information: www.cambridgeintlschool.com

Camp Flix

Location: online

Subjects: professional filmmaking

Dates: June 14 through July 23

Ages: 11 through 17

Information: www.campflix.com

Circus Camp

Location: Epstein School, 335 Colewood Way, Sandy Springs

Ages: 5 to 15

Subjects: circus, performing and visual arts

Dates: June 21 through July 2

Information: 404-370-0001 or www.circuscamp.org

Crème de la Crème

Location: 4669 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

Ages: 5 to 8

Subjects: STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math), sports, music, dance, cooking, theater

Dates: sessions run May 24 through Sept. 3

Information: 404-256-4488 or cremedelacreme.com/summer-camp

The Day School

Location: Sandy Springs Christian Church, 301 Johnson Ferry Road, Sandy Springs

Ages: 1 to rising first-graders

Subjects: farming, arts and crafts, sports, history, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math)

Dates: June 7 through July 1

Information: 404-252-3950 or http://bit.ly/2Fmv87L

Emory Pre-College Program

Location: 201 Dowman Drive, Atlanta

Ages: high school students

Subjects: online courses

Dates: sessions run May 17 through Aug. 6

Information: https://bit.ly/33uFlKY

Epstein School

Location: 335 Colewood Way, Sandy Springs

Ages: 2 through eighth grade

Subjects: cooking, STEAM, comics, circus, drones, medicine, history

Dates: June 7 through July 2

Information: 404-250-5606 or www.epsteinatlanta.org/esa-summer-camp

Galloway School

Location: 215 W. Wieuca Road, Buckhead

Ages: 3 through 17

Subjects: theater, leadership, STEAM, history, design, arts and crafts, music, sports, literature, Spanish, games

Dates: sessions run June 7 through July 30

Information: http://bit.ly/2uh79l6

Generation.Next

Location: Dale Carnegie, 211 Perimeter Center Pkwy., 10th Floor, Suite 1030, Dunwoody (or online)

Ages: rising ninth- through 12th-graders

Subjects: interpersonal, teamwork and leadership skills, self-confidence, communication, public speaking and decision making

Dates: June 16 through 18 and 23 through 25 (one session)

Information: https://bit.ly/2Wi1Il6

Georgia Ensemble Theatre

Location: 615 Hembree Pkwy., Roswell

Ages: grades K through 12

Subjects: theater (acting, dancing, singing, playwriting), improv, music

Dates: sessions run June 7 through July 24

Information: www.get.org

Girl Talk

Location: Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School, 805 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs

Ages: rising fourth- through eighth-graders

Subjects: community service, self-confidence, mentorship and appreciating others

Dates: TBA

Information: www.mygirltalk.org

High Museum of Art

Location: 1280 Peachtree St., Midtown

Ages: rising first- through eighth-graders

Subjects: fine arts

Dates: June 7 through July 30

Information: www.high.org/camp

Holy Innocents’

Location: 805 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs

Ages: rising first- through 12th-graders

Subjects: academics, athletics, first aid, handwriting, STEAM, fine arts

Dates: June 1 through July 30

Information: 404-303-2150 ext. 331, summer@hies.org or www.hies.org/summerconnection

Holy Spirit

Location: 4465 Northside Drive, Buckhead

Ages: 2 through 12th grade

Subjects: creativity, sports, science and nature, music and themed activities

Dates: June 3 through Aug. 6

Information: www.holyspiritprep.org/summerprograms

The Howard School

Location: 1192 Foster St., Atlanta

Ages: rising kindergartners through ninth-graders

Subjects: academics, art, science, technology, gardening, drama, sports

Dates: June 7 through July 2

Information: 404-377-7436, ext. 277, jvangrofsky@howardschool.org or https://bit.ly/3f91o1z

The Lovett School

Location: 4075 Paces Ferry Road, Buckhead

Ages: all grade levels

Subjects: academics, sports, design, science, arts and crafts, activities and games, cheerleading

Dates: June 1 through July 23

Information: 404-262-3032 or http://bit.ly/2HLnNkY

Marist School

Location: 3790 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta

Ages: 5 through rising 12th-graders

Subjects: baseball, basketball, cheerleading, diving, football, lacrosse, soccer, tennis and volleyball as well as ACT/SAT, music, personal essay

Dates: sessions run June 7 through Aug. 6

Information: www.maristsummercamps.com

MJCCA

Location: 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody

Ages: rising pre-kindergarteners through 10th-graders

Subjects: water play, art, field trips, science, game design, STEM, magic, animal-themed activities, sports

Dates: June 1 through Aug. 13

Information: 678-812-4000 or www.mjccadaycamps.org

MODA

Location: Museum of Design Atlanta, 1315 Peachtree St. and the Georgia Tech College of Design, 245 4th St., both in Midtown

Ages: rising second- through ninth-graders

Subjects: Lego robotics, design, STEAM

Dates: May 26 through Aug. 6

Information: www.museumofdesign.org/camps

N. Atlanta Tennis Academy

Location: The Riverside Club, 6450 Riverside Drive, Sandy Springs

Ages: 5 to 18

Subjects: tennis, soccer and lacrosse

Dates: June 1 through Aug. 9

Information: www.northatlantatennis.com/nata-camp

Open Arms

Location: Open Arms preschool at Lutheran Church of the Ascension, 4000 Roswell Road, Buckhead

Ages: 5 to 10

Subjects: field trips, swimming and water play

Dates: sessions run June 1 through Aug. 6

Information: www.openarmsbuckhead.org

Pace Academy

Location: 966 W. Paces Ferry Road, Buckhead

Ages: rising kindergartners through eighth-graders, plus 15 and older for driver education

Subjects: sports, academics, art, theatre, chess, robotics, fashion, film, steam, driver's education

Dates: May 24 through July 30

Information: www.paceacademy.org/summer-programs

Peachtree Road UMC

Location: Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road, Buckhead

Ages: 3 to 18

Subjects: academics, arts, sports, theater, dance and STEM

Dates: June 1 through Aug. 20

Information: https://bit.ly/3d1ivj9

Primrose School

Location: 5188 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs (similar camps are offered at Primrose’s other locations)

Ages: pre-kindergarten through fifth grade

Subjects: STEAM, design, movie-making, robotics, cooking, sports, games

Dates: June 1 through Aug. 5

Information: www.primrosesummer.com

St. Martin’s

Location: 3110-A Ashford Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven

Ages: rising pre-kindergartners through eighth-graders

Subjects: STEAM, athletics, fine arts, exploration, multiculturalism

Dates: June 1 through July 30

Information: www.stmartinschool.org/campus_life/summer

St. Pius X

Location: 2674 Johnson Road, Atlanta

Ages: rising first- through 12th-graders

Subjects: baseball, basketball, cheerleading, cross country, dance, fine arts, football, lacrosse, soccer, softball, volleyball, wrestling

Dates: June 1 through July 22

Information: www.spx.org/athletics/summer-camps

City of Sandy Springs

Location: various locations throughout Sandy Springs

Ages: 6 to 12

Subjects: STEAM, sports, games, discovery, activities, gymnastics, art

Dates: June 1 through Aug. 6

Information: 770-730-5600 or registration.sandyspringsga.gov

Schenck School

Location: 282 Mount Paran Road, Sandy Springs

Ages: rising first- through eighth-graders

Subjects: reading, writing, math and adventures

Dates: June 14 through July 2

Information: 404-252-2591, summeradventures@schenck.org or www.schenck.org/programs/summer-adventures

Tabula Rasa

Location: 5855 Riverside Drive, Sandy Springs

Ages: 2 weeks to 12 years old

Subjects: total immersion camps in Spanish and/or French

Dates: June 1 through July 30

Information: www.trlanguages.com/summer-camps.html

Trinity School

Location: 4301 Northside Pkwy., Buckhead

Ages: 4 to 13

Subjects: sports, special interests, academics, Legos, coding

Dates: June 7 through July 30

Information: http://bit.ly/2JunJIP

Wesleyan

Location: 5405 Spalding Drive, Peachtree Corners

Ages: rising pre-K through eighth-graders (limited to Wesleyan families only this year due to pandemic-related space limitations)

Subjects: sports, academics, fine arts, enrichment programs

Dates: June 7 through July 16

Information: http://bit.ly/2tNIfw3

Westminster

Location: 1424 W. Paces Ferry Road, Buckhead

Ages: 3-year-olds through rising 12th-graders

Subjects: specialty (including arts and science, robotics, theater), day (traditional camp), sports

Dates: June 7 through July 16

Information: https://bit.ly/3cbMqG5

Whitefield

Location: 1 Whitefield Drive, Mableton

Ages: pre-kindergartners through 12th-graders

Subjects: games, STEAM, arts and crafts, chess, writing, grammar, nature, history, computers, art, sports

Dates: June 1 through July 30

Information: 678-305-2907 or https://bit.ly/39X9DbC

Woodward

Locations: 1576 Walker Ave., College Park and 6565 Boles Road, Johns Creek

Ages: rising kindergartners through 12th-graders

Subjects: academics, enrichment, sports

Dates: May 24 through July 23

Information: 404-227-5403, camps@woodward.edu or www.woodward.edu

YMCA

Location: 1160 Moores Mill Road, Buckhead; 3692 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven

Ages: 3 to 16

Subjects: specialty (STEAM, water sports), preschool, sports, traditional, teen (leadership)

Dates: late May through early August (dates vary based on location)

Information: 404-350-9292 or http://bit.ly/2TVW2NW

Young Chefs Academy

Locations: 227 Sandy Springs Place, Suite 368, Sandy Springs

Ages: 5 to 15

Subjects: cooking and baking

Dates: June 1 through Aug. 20

Information: 404-255-9263, sandyspringsga.youngchefsacademy.com/camps

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.