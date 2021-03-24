Editor’s note: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, the Bitsy Grant Tennis Center, Chastain Arts Center, Chastain Horse Park and Chastain Park Tennis Center are not offering summer camps this year.
A host of schools, houses of worship and other nonprofits and venues in Brookhaven, Buckhead, Sandy Springs and Vinings are hosting camps this summer to offer children a variety of activities. The camps are returning this year in an in-person format after most were cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, some are back only in an online setup.
Here is a rundown of those camps, based on information provided by each one’s website and/or staff:
Atlanta Ballet
Locations: 4279 Roswell Road, Suite 703, Buckhead; 504 Amsterdam Ave. NE, Virginia-Highland and 1695 Marietta Blvd. NW, west Midtown
Ages: 2 and up
Subjects: ballet, dance and creative movement. No audition required.
Dates: June 7 through July 23
Information: 404-873-5811, ext. 1316 or centre.atlantaballet.com/summer-programs
Atlanta Girls’ School
Location: 3254 Northside Pkwy., Buckhead
Ages: rising first- through sixth-graders
Subjects: science, technology, math, performing arts, design, language, history, entrepreneurship and innovation
Dates: sessions run June 14 through July 23
Information: 404-845-0900 or atlantagirlsschool.org/camp
Atlanta History Center
Location: 130 W. Paces Ferry Road, Buckhead and 979 Crescent Ave., Midtown
Ages: 6 to 14
Subjects: games, simulations, performances and hands-on activities relating to various historical periods and subjects
Dates: sessions run June 7 through July 2
Information: 404-814-4018 or www.atlantahistorycenter.com/programs/category/summer-camps
Atlanta International School
Location: 2890 N. Fulton Drive, Buckhead
Ages: rising kindergarteners through 12th-graders
Subjects: language, athletics, arts and sciences, study skills and traditional day camps
Dates: sessions run June 6 through Aug. 6
Information: 404-841-3840, ext. 149, summercamp@aischool.org or www.aischool.org/summer-camps
Atlanta Junior Rowing Association
Location: 245 Azalea Drive, Roswell
Ages: 12 to 18
Subjects: camps for novice and experienced rowers
Dates: June 7 through Aug. 6
Information: www.atlantajuniors.com/summer-camps
Atlanta Speech School
Location: 3160 Northside Pkwy., Buckhead
Ages: 2½ through rising sixth-graders
Subjects: writing, math, multi-sensory experiences, handwriting, study skills, problem solving, reading comprehension
Dates: sessions run June 7 through July 2
Information: 404-233-5332 or www.atlantaspeechschool.org/student-life/summer
Blast! Summer Camp
Location: Concourse Athletic Club, 8 Concourse Pkwy., Sandy Springs
Ages: TBA
Subjects: tennis and squash
Dates: TBA
Information: 770-698-2017 or http://bit.ly/3lGJuEx
Cambridge International School
Location: 4100 Roswell Road, Buckhead
Subjects: STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art (including photography, pottery, eco-art) and math), theater, field trips
Dates: May 24 through early August
Ages: pre-K through sixth grade
Information: www.cambridgeintlschool.com
Camp Flix
Location: online
Subjects: professional filmmaking
Dates: June 14 through July 23
Ages: 11 through 17
Information: www.campflix.com
Circus Camp
Location: Epstein School, 335 Colewood Way, Sandy Springs
Ages: 5 to 15
Subjects: circus, performing and visual arts
Dates: June 21 through July 2
Information: 404-370-0001 or www.circuscamp.org
Crème de la Crème
Location: 4669 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
Ages: 5 to 8
Subjects: STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math), sports, music, dance, cooking, theater
Dates: sessions run May 24 through Sept. 3
Information: 404-256-4488 or cremedelacreme.com/summer-camp
The Day School
Location: Sandy Springs Christian Church, 301 Johnson Ferry Road, Sandy Springs
Ages: 1 to rising first-graders
Subjects: farming, arts and crafts, sports, history, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math)
Dates: June 7 through July 1
Information: 404-252-3950 or http://bit.ly/2Fmv87L
Emory Pre-College Program
Location: 201 Dowman Drive, Atlanta
Ages: high school students
Subjects: online courses
Dates: sessions run May 17 through Aug. 6
Information: https://bit.ly/33uFlKY
Epstein School
Location: 335 Colewood Way, Sandy Springs
Ages: 2 through eighth grade
Subjects: cooking, STEAM, comics, circus, drones, medicine, history
Dates: June 7 through July 2
Information: 404-250-5606 or www.epsteinatlanta.org/esa-summer-camp
Galloway School
Location: 215 W. Wieuca Road, Buckhead
Ages: 3 through 17
Subjects: theater, leadership, STEAM, history, design, arts and crafts, music, sports, literature, Spanish, games
Dates: sessions run June 7 through July 30
Information: http://bit.ly/2uh79l6
Generation.Next
Location: Dale Carnegie, 211 Perimeter Center Pkwy., 10th Floor, Suite 1030, Dunwoody (or online)
Ages: rising ninth- through 12th-graders
Subjects: interpersonal, teamwork and leadership skills, self-confidence, communication, public speaking and decision making
Dates: June 16 through 18 and 23 through 25 (one session)
Information: https://bit.ly/2Wi1Il6
Georgia Ensemble Theatre
Location: 615 Hembree Pkwy., Roswell
Ages: grades K through 12
Subjects: theater (acting, dancing, singing, playwriting), improv, music
Dates: sessions run June 7 through July 24
Information: www.get.org
Girl Talk
Location: Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School, 805 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs
Ages: rising fourth- through eighth-graders
Subjects: community service, self-confidence, mentorship and appreciating others
Dates: TBA
Information: www.mygirltalk.org
High Museum of Art
Location: 1280 Peachtree St., Midtown
Ages: rising first- through eighth-graders
Subjects: fine arts
Dates: June 7 through July 30
Information: www.high.org/camp
Holy Innocents’
Location: 805 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs
Ages: rising first- through 12th-graders
Subjects: academics, athletics, first aid, handwriting, STEAM, fine arts
Dates: June 1 through July 30
Information: 404-303-2150 ext. 331, summer@hies.org or www.hies.org/summerconnection
Holy Spirit
Location: 4465 Northside Drive, Buckhead
Ages: 2 through 12th grade
Subjects: creativity, sports, science and nature, music and themed activities
Dates: June 3 through Aug. 6
Information: www.holyspiritprep.org/summerprograms
The Howard School
Location: 1192 Foster St., Atlanta
Ages: rising kindergartners through ninth-graders
Subjects: academics, art, science, technology, gardening, drama, sports
Dates: June 7 through July 2
Information: 404-377-7436, ext. 277, jvangrofsky@howardschool.org or https://bit.ly/3f91o1z
The Lovett School
Location: 4075 Paces Ferry Road, Buckhead
Ages: all grade levels
Subjects: academics, sports, design, science, arts and crafts, activities and games, cheerleading
Dates: June 1 through July 23
Information: 404-262-3032 or http://bit.ly/2HLnNkY
Marist School
Location: 3790 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta
Ages: 5 through rising 12th-graders
Subjects: baseball, basketball, cheerleading, diving, football, lacrosse, soccer, tennis and volleyball as well as ACT/SAT, music, personal essay
Dates: sessions run June 7 through Aug. 6
Information: www.maristsummercamps.com
MJCCA
Location: 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody
Ages: rising pre-kindergarteners through 10th-graders
Subjects: water play, art, field trips, science, game design, STEM, magic, animal-themed activities, sports
Dates: June 1 through Aug. 13
Information: 678-812-4000 or www.mjccadaycamps.org
MODA
Location: Museum of Design Atlanta, 1315 Peachtree St. and the Georgia Tech College of Design, 245 4th St., both in Midtown
Ages: rising second- through ninth-graders
Subjects: Lego robotics, design, STEAM
Dates: May 26 through Aug. 6
Information: www.museumofdesign.org/camps
N. Atlanta Tennis Academy
Location: The Riverside Club, 6450 Riverside Drive, Sandy Springs
Ages: 5 to 18
Subjects: tennis, soccer and lacrosse
Dates: June 1 through Aug. 9
Information: www.northatlantatennis.com/nata-camp
Open Arms
Location: Open Arms preschool at Lutheran Church of the Ascension, 4000 Roswell Road, Buckhead
Ages: 5 to 10
Subjects: field trips, swimming and water play
Dates: sessions run June 1 through Aug. 6
Information: www.openarmsbuckhead.org
Pace Academy
Location: 966 W. Paces Ferry Road, Buckhead
Ages: rising kindergartners through eighth-graders, plus 15 and older for driver education
Subjects: sports, academics, art, theatre, chess, robotics, fashion, film, steam, driver's education
Dates: May 24 through July 30
Information: www.paceacademy.org/summer-programs
Peachtree Road UMC
Location: Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road, Buckhead
Ages: 3 to 18
Subjects: academics, arts, sports, theater, dance and STEM
Dates: June 1 through Aug. 20
Information: https://bit.ly/3d1ivj9
Primrose School
Location: 5188 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs (similar camps are offered at Primrose’s other locations)
Ages: pre-kindergarten through fifth grade
Subjects: STEAM, design, movie-making, robotics, cooking, sports, games
Dates: June 1 through Aug. 5
Information: www.primrosesummer.com
St. Martin’s
Location: 3110-A Ashford Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven
Ages: rising pre-kindergartners through eighth-graders
Subjects: STEAM, athletics, fine arts, exploration, multiculturalism
Dates: June 1 through July 30
Information: www.stmartinschool.org/campus_life/summer
St. Pius X
Location: 2674 Johnson Road, Atlanta
Ages: rising first- through 12th-graders
Subjects: baseball, basketball, cheerleading, cross country, dance, fine arts, football, lacrosse, soccer, softball, volleyball, wrestling
Dates: June 1 through July 22
Information: www.spx.org/athletics/summer-camps
City of Sandy Springs
Location: various locations throughout Sandy Springs
Ages: 6 to 12
Subjects: STEAM, sports, games, discovery, activities, gymnastics, art
Dates: June 1 through Aug. 6
Information: 770-730-5600 or registration.sandyspringsga.gov
Schenck School
Location: 282 Mount Paran Road, Sandy Springs
Ages: rising first- through eighth-graders
Subjects: reading, writing, math and adventures
Dates: June 14 through July 2
Information: 404-252-2591, summeradventures@schenck.org or www.schenck.org/programs/summer-adventures
Tabula Rasa
Location: 5855 Riverside Drive, Sandy Springs
Ages: 2 weeks to 12 years old
Subjects: total immersion camps in Spanish and/or French
Dates: June 1 through July 30
Information: www.trlanguages.com/summer-camps.html
Trinity School
Location: 4301 Northside Pkwy., Buckhead
Ages: 4 to 13
Subjects: sports, special interests, academics, Legos, coding
Dates: June 7 through July 30
Information: http://bit.ly/2JunJIP
Wesleyan
Location: 5405 Spalding Drive, Peachtree Corners
Ages: rising pre-K through eighth-graders (limited to Wesleyan families only this year due to pandemic-related space limitations)
Subjects: sports, academics, fine arts, enrichment programs
Dates: June 7 through July 16
Information: http://bit.ly/2tNIfw3
Westminster
Location: 1424 W. Paces Ferry Road, Buckhead
Ages: 3-year-olds through rising 12th-graders
Subjects: specialty (including arts and science, robotics, theater), day (traditional camp), sports
Dates: June 7 through July 16
Information: https://bit.ly/3cbMqG5
Whitefield
Location: 1 Whitefield Drive, Mableton
Ages: pre-kindergartners through 12th-graders
Subjects: games, STEAM, arts and crafts, chess, writing, grammar, nature, history, computers, art, sports
Dates: June 1 through July 30
Information: 678-305-2907 or https://bit.ly/39X9DbC
Woodward
Locations: 1576 Walker Ave., College Park and 6565 Boles Road, Johns Creek
Ages: rising kindergartners through 12th-graders
Subjects: academics, enrichment, sports
Dates: May 24 through July 23
Information: 404-227-5403, camps@woodward.edu or www.woodward.edu
YMCA
Location: 1160 Moores Mill Road, Buckhead; 3692 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven
Ages: 3 to 16
Subjects: specialty (STEAM, water sports), preschool, sports, traditional, teen (leadership)
Dates: late May through early August (dates vary based on location)
Information: 404-350-9292 or http://bit.ly/2TVW2NW
Young Chefs Academy
Locations: 227 Sandy Springs Place, Suite 368, Sandy Springs
Ages: 5 to 15
Subjects: cooking and baking
Dates: June 1 through Aug. 20
Information: 404-255-9263, sandyspringsga.youngchefsacademy.com/camps
