A host of schools, houses of worship and other nonprofits and venues in Brookhaven, Buckhead, Sandy Springs and Vinings are hosting camps this summer to offer children a variety of activities.

Here is a rundown of those camps:

Atlanta Ballet

Location: 4279 Roswell Road, Suite 703, Buckhead

Ages: 2 and up

Subjects: ballet, dance and creative movement. No audition required.

Dates: June 8 through July 25

Information: 404-873-5811, ext. 1316 or centre.atlantaballet.com/summer-programs

Atlanta Girls’ School

Location: 3254 Northside Pkwy., Buckhead

Ages: rising first- through sixth-graders

Subjects: science, technology, math, performing arts, design, language, history, entrepreneurship and innovation

Dates: sessions run June 1 through July 17

Information: 404-845-0900 or atlantagirlsschool.org/camp

Atlanta History Center

Location: 130 W. Paces Ferry Road, Buckhead

Ages: 6 to 14

Subjects: games, simulations, performances and hands-on activities relating to various historical periods and subjects

Dates: sessions run June 1 through July 31

Information: 404-814-4018 or www.atlantahistorycenter.com/programs/category/summer-camps

Atlanta International School

Location: 2890 N. Fulton Drive, Buckhead

Ages: rising kindergarteners through 12th-graders

Subjects: language, athletics, arts and sciences, study skills and traditional day camps

Dates: sessions run June 8 through Aug. 7

Information: 404-841-3840, ext. 149, summercamp@aischool.org or www.aischool.org/summer-camps

Atlanta Junior Rowing Association

Location: 245 Azalea Drive, Roswell

Ages: 12 to 18

Subjects: camps for novice and experienced rowers

Dates: June 1 through July 31

Information: www.atlantajuniors.com/summer-camps

Atlanta Speech School

Location: 3160 Northside Pkwy., Buckhead

Ages: 2½ through rising sixth-graders

Subjects: writing, math, multi-sensory experiences, handwriting, study skills, problem solving, reading comprehension

Dates: sessions run June 1 through 26

Information: 404-233-5332 or www.atlantaspeechschool.org/student-life/summer

Blast! Summer Camp

Location: Concourse Athletic Club, 8 Concourse Pkwy., Sandy Springs

Ages: TBA

Subjects: TBA

Dates: TBA

Information: 770-698-2017 or https://bit.ly/2vvo2g4

Builder Bunch

Locations: Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, 6150 Sandy Springs Circle

Ages: 5 to 12

Subjects: learning and playing using Lego bricks to building, create, invent and design new objects

Dates: sessions run June 1 through July 24

Information: www.builderbunch.com/camps

Cambridge International School

Location: 4100 Roswell Road, Buckhead

Subjects: TBA

Dates: TBA

Ages: TBA

Information: www.cambridgeintlschool.com

Camp Flix

Location: Emory University (201 Dowman Drive, Atlanta) and Oglethorpe University (4484 Peachtree Road, Brookhaven)

Subjects: professional filmmaking

Dates: June 7 through July 31

Ages: 11 through 17

Information: www.campflix.com

Chastain Arts Center

Location: 135 W. Wieuca Road, Buckhead

Ages: 5 to 12

Subjects: drawing, clay, painting, sculpture, architecture and mixed media

Dates: sessions run June 8 through Aug. 7

Information: 404-252-2927 or http://bit.ly/2HL6XCt

Chastain Horse Park

Location: 4371 Powers Ferry Road, Buckhead

Ages: 4 to 8

Subjects: horseback riding, arts and crafts and related activities

Dates: June 1 through July 24

Information: 404-252-4244,. ext. 1 or www.chastainhorsepark.org/riding

Children’s Museum of Atlanta

Location: 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive, Atlanta

Ages: TBA

Subjects: TBA

Dates: TBA

Information: www.childrensmuseumatlanta.org

Circus Camp

Location: Epstein School, 335 Colewood Way, Sandy Springs

Ages: 5 to 15

Subjects: circus, performing and visual arts

Dates: June 22 through July 2

Information: 404-370-0001 or www.circuscamp.org

Crème de la Crème

Location: 4669 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

Ages: 5 to 12

Subjects: STEAM (science, technology, engineering and math), sports, music, dance, cooking, theater and art

Dates: sessions run June 4 through Aug. 3

Information: 404-256-4488 or cremedelacreme.com/summer-camp

Davis Academy

Location: 8105 Roberts Drive, Sandy Springs

Ages: TBA

Subjects: TBA

Dates: TBA

Information: www.davisacademy.org

The Day School

Location: Sandy Springs Christian Church, 301 Johnson Ferry Road, Sandy Springs

Ages: 1 to rising first-graders

Subjects: farming, arts and crafts, sports, history, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math)

Dates: June 1 through 26

Information: 404-252-3950 or http://bit.ly/2Fmv87L

Emory Pre-College Program

Location: 201 Dowman Drive, Atlanta

Ages: high school students

Subjects: online courses

Dates: sessions run May 18 through Aug. 7

Information: https://bit.ly/33uFlKY

Epstein School

Location: 335 Colewood Way, Sandy Springs

Ages: 2 through eighth grade

Subjects: cooking, STEAM, comics, circus, drones, medicine, history

Dates: June 8 through July 2

Information: 404-250-5606 or www.epsteinatlanta.org/esa-summer-camp

Girl Talk

Location: Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School, 805 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs

Ages: rising fourth- through eighth-graders

Subjects: community service, self-confidence, mentorship and appreciating others

Dates: June 1 through 5

Information: www.mygirltalk.org/get-involved/camp

Galloway School

Location: 215 W. Wieuca Road, Buckhead

Ages: 3 through 17

Subjects: theater, leadership, STEAM, history, design, arts and crafts, music, sports, literature, Spanish, games

Dates: sessions run May 26 through Aug. 7

Information: http://bit.ly/2uh79l6

Georgia Ensemble Theatre

Location: 950 Forrest St., Roswell

Ages: grades K through 12

Subjects: theater (acting, dancing, singing, playwriting), improv

Dates: sessions run June 1 through July 25

Information: www.get.org

Generation.Next

Location: Dale Carnegie, 211 Perimeter Center Pkwy., 10th Floor, Suite 1030, Atlanta

Ages: rising ninth- through 12th-graders

Subjects: interpersonal, teamwork and leadership skills, self-confidence, communication, public speaking and decision making

Dates: June 8 through 10

Information: https://bit.ly/2Wi1Il6

High Museum of Art

Location: 1280 Peachtree St., Midtown

Ages: rising first- through eighth-graders

Subjects: fine arts

Dates: June 8 through July 31

Information: www.high.org/camp

Holy Innocents’

Location: 805 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs

Ages: rising first- through 12th-graders

Subjects: academics, athletics, first aid, handwriting, STEAM, fine arts

Dates: May 26 through Aug. 4

Information: 404-303-2150 ext. 331, summer@hies.org or www.hies.org/summerconnection

Holy Spirit

Location: 4465 Northside Drive, Buckhead

Ages: 2 through 12th grade

Subjects: creativity, sports, science and nature, music and themed activities

Dates: June 1 through Aug. 7

Information: www.holyspiritprep.org/summerprograms

The Howard School

Location: 1192 Foster St., Atlanta

Ages: rising kindergartners through ninth-graders

Subjects: academics, art, science, technology, gardening, drama, sports

Dates: June 1 through 25

Information: 404-377-7436, ext. 277, jvangrofsky@howardschool.org or https://bit.ly/33nQAVf

The Lovett School

Location: 4075 Paces Ferry Road, Buckhead

Ages: all grade levels

Subjects: academics, sports, design, science, arts and crafts, activities and games, cheerleading

Dates: June 1 through July 24

Information: 404-262-3032 or http://bit.ly/2HLnNkY

Marist School

Location: 3790 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta

Ages: 5 through rising 12th-graders

Subjects: baseball, basketball, cheerleading, diving, football, lacrosse, soccer, tennis and volleyball as well as ACT/SAT, music, personal essay

Dates: sessions run June 8 through Aug. 7

Information: www.maristsummercamps.com

MJCCA

Location: 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody

Ages: rising pre-kindergarteners through 10th-graders

Subjects: water play, art, field trips, science, game design, STEM, magic, animal-themed activities, sports

Dates: May 26 through Aug. 14

Information: 678-812-4000 or www.mjccadaycamps.org

MODA

Location: Museum of Design Atlanta, 1315 Peachtree St. and the Georgia Tech College of Design, 245 4th St., both in Midtown

Ages: rising second- through ninth-graders

Subjects: Lego robotics, design, STEAM

Dates: June 1 through July 31

Information: www.museumofdesign.org/camps

N. Atlanta Tennis Academy

Location: The Riverside Club, 6450 Riverside Drive, Sandy Springs

Ages: 5 to 18

Subjects: tennis, soccer and lacrosse

Dates: May 26 through Aug. 3

Information: www.northatlantatennis.com/nata-camp

Open Arms

Location: Open Arms preschool at Lutheran Church of the Ascension, 4000 Roswell Road, Buckhead

Ages: 5 to 10

Subjects: field trips, swimming and water play

Dates: sessions run May 26 through Aug. 7

Information: www.openarmsbuckhead.org

Pace Academy

Location: 966 W. Paces Ferry Road, Buckhead

Ages: rising kindergartners through 12th-graders

Subjects: sports, academics, arts and crafts, recreation, leadership, cooking, outdoors, chess, robotics, theater, games, fashion, film, STEAM

Dates: June 1 through July 31

Information: www.paceacademy.org/summer-programs

Peachtree Road UMC

Location: Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road, Buckhead

Ages: 3 to 18

Subjects: academics, arts, sports, theater, dance and STEM

Dates: May 26 through Aug. 24

Information: https://bit.ly/33pkbOn

Primrose School

Location: 5188 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

Ages: kindergarten through fifth

Subjects: STEAM, design, movie-making, robotics, cooking, sports, games

Dates: TBA

Information: www.primrosesummer.com

St. Martin’s

Location: 3110-A Ashford Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven

Ages: rising pre-kindergartners through eighth-graders

Subjects: STEAM, athletics, fine arts, exploration, multiculturalism

Dates: June 1 through July 31

Information: www.stmartinschool.org/campus_life/summer

St. Pius X

Location: 2674 Johnson Road, Atlanta

Ages: rising first- through 12th-graders

Subjects: baseball, basketball, cheerleading, cross country, dance, fine arts, football, lacrosse, soccer, softball, volleyball, wrestling

Dates: May 26 through July 23

Information: www.spx.org/athletics/summer-camps

City of Sandy Springs

Location: various locations throughout Sandy Springs

Ages: 6 to 19

Subjects: STEAM, sports, games, discovery, engineering, guitar, art, music, theater

Dates: June 1 through July 31

Information: 770-730-5600 or https://bit.ly/3b50GgG

Sandy Springs UMC

Location: 86 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs

Ages: pre-kindergartners through eighth-graders

Subjects: art, field trips, sports, culinary arts, Legos

Dates: June 1 through Aug. 7

Information: https://bit.ly/2TT3is6

Schenck School

Location: 282 Mount Paran Road, Sandy Springs

Ages: rising first- through eighth-graders

Subjects: reading, writing, math and adventures

Dates: June 1 through 26

Information: 404-252-2591, summeradventures@schenck.org or www.schenck.org/programs/summer-adventures

Tabula Rasa

Location: 5855 Riverside Drive, Sandy Springs

Ages: 2 weeks to 10 years old

Subjects: total immersion camps in Spanish and/or French

Dates: June 1 through July 31

Information: www.trlanguages.com/summer-camps.html

Trinity School

Location: 4301 Northside Pkwy. in Sandy Springs

Ages: 4 to 13

Subjects: sports, special interests, academics

Dates: June 1 through July 31

Information: http://bit.ly/2JunJIP

Universal Tennis Academy

Locations: Bitsy Grant Tennis Center, 2125 Northside Drive, Buckhead; Chastain Park Tennis Center, 110 W. Wieuca Road, Buckhead; and other metro Atlanta tennis centers

Ages: 4 to 18

Subjects: tennis, golf

Dates: May 26 through Aug. 7

Information: www.utatennis.com

Wesleyan

Location: 5405 Spalding Drive, Peachtree Corners

Ages: rising pre-K through eighth-graders

Subjects: sports, academics, fine arts, enrichment programs

Dates: June 1 through July 17

Information: http://bit.ly/2tNIfw3

Westminster

Location: 1424 W. Paces Ferry Road, Buckhead

Ages: rising kindergartners through 12th-graders

Subjects: specialty (including arts and science, robotics, theater), day (traditional camp), sports

Dates: June 1 through July 24

Information: www.westminster.net

Whitefield

Location: 1 Whitefield Drive, Mableton

Ages: pre-kindergartners through 12th-graders

Subjects: games, STEAM, arts and crafts, chess, writing, grammar, nature, history, computers, art, sports

Dates: May 26 through July 31

Information: 678-305-2907 or https://bit.ly/39X9DbC

Woodward

Locations: 1576 Walker Ave., College Park and 6565 Boles Road, Johns Creek

Ages: rising kindergartners through 12th-graders

Subjects: academics, enrichment, sports

Dates: May 26 through July 24

Information: 404-227-5403, camps@woodward.edu or www.woodward.edu

YMCA

Location: 1160 Moores Mill Road, Buckhead

Ages: 3 to 16

Subjects: specialty (STEAM, water sports), preschool, sports, traditional, teen (leadership)

Dates: May 26 through Aug. 7

Information: 404-350-9292 or http://bit.ly/2TVW2NW

Young Chefs Academy

Locations: 227 Sandy Springs Place, Suite 368, Sandy Springs, and 857 Collier Road in Buckhead/Midtown

Ages: 5 to 15

Subjects: cooking and baking

Dates: May 26 through Aug. 14

Information: 404-255-9263, sandyspringsga.youngchefsacademy.com/camps, 404-633-2633 or atlantamidtownga.youngchefsacademy.com/camps

