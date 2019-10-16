Eleven metro Atlanta authors, including nine from Buckhead and Sandy Springs, will appear at the 28th annual Book Festival of the MJCCA (Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta). The 19-day event will take place at the MJCCA’s Dunwoody campus Oct. 30 through Nov. 18 and will feature nearly 50 authors.
The festival is expected to draw more than 13,000 attendees.
While the headliners include Preet Bharara, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Nikki Haley, Jodi Kantor, Adam Rippon, Bari Weiss and Henry Winkler, local authors will also get their share of the spotlight.
The Sandy Springs authors appearing are: Perry Brickman (“Extracted”), Sherry Frank (“A Passion to Serve: Memoirs of a Jewish Activist”), Pat Mitchell (“Becoming a Dangerous Woman”), Lynn Garson (“Sex and the Single Grandma”), Robyn Spizman (“Loving Out Loud”), Bev Saltzman Lewyn (“On the Run in Nazi Berlin”) and Andy Lipman (“The CF Warrior Project”).
Buckhead residents Brent and Kyle Pease (“Beyond the Finish”) plus Roswell resident I.J. Rosenberg (“Conquered: The Inside Story of Atlanta United’s Magical Run”) and Atlanta resident Zoe Fishman (“Invisible as Air: A Novel”) will also appear.
In a news release, festival co-chairs Deena Profis and Susie Hyman, both Sandy Springs residents, said they are looking forward to the event.
“We are thrilled about this year’s lineup,” Profis said. “Along with these wonderful local authors presenting their work, the 28th Edition of the Book Festival of the MJCCA features 45-plus authors -- from acclaimed actors and renowned political figures to historians and award-winning novelists to authors presenting award-winning cookbooks and riveting memoirs. We truly have something for everyone.”
Said Hyman, “Additionally, I am thrilled that we will bring back our In Conversation interviews between authors and local journalists.”
Though some individual festival events are free, most are ticketed. Series passes are also available. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit atlantajcc.org/bookfestival, call 678-812-4002 or email bookfestival@atlantajcc.org.
