Bubbles and Bling, Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta’s annual fundraiser that provides a fun way to raise money for breast cancer treatment and research, is back.
Themed “Denim and Diamonds,” the seventh annual event will take place Feb. 29 at The Fairmont in west Midtown and will benefit Komen Atlanta, a major metro-area resource for breast cancer screening, diagnostic and support services.
"The support and donations from Bubbles and Bling will provide Komen Atlanta the resources needed to increase early breast cancer detection and improve survival rates for African American women in the metro Atlanta community," a news release stated.
“African American women in metro Atlanta are 45% more likely to die of breast cancer when compared to Caucasian women,” Komen Atlanta CEO Cati Diamond Stone said in the release. “We are committed to eliminating this disparity and achieving health equity for African American women.”
This year’s Bubbles and Bling will honor Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, president and Dean of the Morehouse College School of Medicine. As the first woman to lead the freestanding medical institution, Montgomery Rice is dedicated to the creation and advancement of health equity. Prior to joining Morehouse, she was the founding director of the Center for Women’s Health Research at Meharry Medical College, one of the nation’s first research centers devoted to studying diseases that disproportionally impact women of color.
“Morehouse School of Medicine is proud to partner with Komen Atlanta in their quest to save more lives,” Montgomery Rice said in the release. “Together, we can achieve Komen’s vision of a world without breast cancer.”
Co-hosted by Milton Little and Jim and Susan Hannan, for Bubbles and Bling will include specialty cocktails, dinner, dancing and silent and live auctions. Tickets are $175 per person.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.komenatlanta.org/bubblesandbling.
