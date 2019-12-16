A metro Atlanta company is giving away a home in Atlanta’s West Highlands neighborhood in west Midtown as a way to raise funds for a local nonprofit.
Brock Built Homes, a Marietta-based home builder, has donated a new four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 1,980-square-foot home to help raise funds for the Atlanta Mission, a faith-based northwest Atlanta nonprofit that aims to transform homeless individuals’ lives.
The Mission is building a new shelter on Ethel Street in west Midtown, and the monies collected will help pay for beds and services for women and children experiencing homelessness in Atlanta. It’s created the Building Hope and A Future Dream Home Sweepstakes, which includes a grand prize of the home and a donation of furniture from Underpriced Furniture.
While no purchase is necessary to enter the contest, Brock Built is accepting donations for the Mission through the sweepstakes. In a news release, Brock Built Executive Director Matt Brock said all the company’s homes were built to bring residents together.
“Everything we do is curated to build a community where real people connect with each other from the design of the homes to the sidewalks that connect them,” he said.
The contest is open to legal residents of Georgia 18 and older, and the deadline to enter is Jan. 3. For more information or to enter the sweepstakes, visit http://bit.ly/atlmissionsweeps.
