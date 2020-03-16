For its 40th anniversary season, the Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta series will host new blockbuster musicals ranging from “To Kill a Mockingbird” to “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations” to Disney’s “Frozen.”
The 2020-21 season, whose lineup was announced in a March 12 news release, will also include Dr. Seuss’ “How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical,” “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical” and “Riverdance” as season options. All performances will be at the Fox Theatre in Midtown.
“We are delighted to be celebrating Broadway in Atlanta’s 40th anniversary season,” Russ Belin, Southeast vice president of Broadway Across America, said in the release. “Since 1981, nearly seven million guests have enjoyed more than three thousand Broadway in Atlanta performances. We look forward to celebrating our 2020-2021 season with the city of Atlanta and continuing to bring the best of Broadway for many years to come.”
The lineup is as follows:
♦ Aug. 18 through 23: “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life And Times Of The Temptations.” This new smash-hit Broadway musical follows The Temptations’ journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
♦ Oct. 27 through Nov. 1: “To Kill A Mockingbird.” Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, has been hailed by critics far and wide.
♦ Dec. 1 through 6: “Tootsie.” Based on the hit 1982 movie, this laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime.
♦ Dec. 15 through 20: Dr. Seuss’ “How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” (season option). Discover the magic of Dr. Seuss’ classic holiday tale as it comes to life on stage. Featuring the hit songs “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” from the beloved animated TV special, The Grinch discovers there’s more to Christmas than he bargained for.
♦ Jan. 27 through Feb. 7: Disney’s “Frozen.” From the producer of “The Lion King” and “Aladdin,” “Frozen” was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Musical and is based on the Oscar -winning film. It has an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award winner Robert Lopez.
♦ March 2 through 7: “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Celebrating its 50th anniversary with a new production, it features award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. “Jesus Christ Superstar” is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas.
♦ March 19 through 21, 2021: “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical” (season option). It tells the story of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning singer’s rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband, Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.
♦ March 30 through April 4, 2021: “Fiddler On The Roof.” Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher brings his fresh take on a classic as the musical begins a North American tour direct from Broadway. It’s a story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family.
♦ April 20 through 25, 2021: “Mean Girls.” Tina Fey wrote both the book for the musical and the script for the 2004 movie upon which it is based. It’s about a teenager named Cady Heron who is preyed upon by a trio of ruthless girls.
♦ April 30 through May 2, 2021: “Riverdance” 25th anniversary show (season option). This reinvention of a favorite dance show is celebrated the world over for its Grammy-winning score and the energy and passion of its Irish and international dance.
Renewals for subscription packages are on available and new subscriptions will be available for purchase in May, with prices starting at $294 for all seven shows. Single-show tickets typically go on sale to the general public eight to 12 weeks prior to opening night, and subscribers will have the chance to buy additional tickets before they go on sale to the public.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.broadwayinatlanta.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.