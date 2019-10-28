The Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta series has announced it will sell special $39 college student rush tickets on some nights for the hit musical “Wicked,” which is at the Fox Theatre in Midtown through Nov. 17.
Students can by Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday evening performances during the Atlanta engagement of “Wicked.” To purchase tickets, students need to bring valid college student identification with them to the Fox box office two hours prior to each performance. The college student rush ticket price will be valid for all performances with a two-ticket limit per student ID. These tickets are subject to availability and will be sold from best available seats, which may include limited view locations.
“Wicked” puts a new twist on the old “Wizard of Oz” story by using the Land of Oz’s witches and their ups and downs as the focal point. It starts before Dorothy Gale arrives in Oz from Kansas and centers on the unlikely friendship of two girls: Elphaba and Glinda, who later become witches.
For more information, visit www.broadwayinatlanta.com.
