The Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta returns for its second annual Topgolf Fundraiser: Driving Great Futures to benefit its workforce readiness programming.
The fundraiser will take place April 28, 4 to 7 p.m. at Topgolf Atlanta in Midtown. Eager beginners and skilled players are invited for an afternoon of tournament style play, including three hours of golf in a assigned bay, an open bar, dinner buffet, fun contests and the Give for Greatness Silent Auction sponsored by Champions Clubs for Girls, BGCMA women’s giving society.
Confirmed guests include BGCMA President and CEO David Jernigan, Atlanta community leaders, and BGCMA young alumni, who are eager to share their workforce readiness success stories.
“At the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, our mission is to ignite the unlimited potential of every young person who walks through our proverbial Blue Doors,” Jernigan said. “Our workforce readiness programming allows the kids and teens across our 26 Clubs in 11 Metro Atlanta counties to explore their passions, apply their knowledge to real-world work experiences and develop their employability skills — ultimately, empowering them to thrive in life and strengthen the futures of their communities and the world.”
Topgolf Fundraiser: Driving Great Futures will directly support BGCMA’s workforce readiness programming, which provides opportunities for teens to have free access to ACT/SAT preparation, workshops on resume building and interviewing, and experiences like career exploration tours, college and technical school visits, and paid summer work experiences. The goal is to ensure that Club members graduate from high school on time and with a personalized plan for their futures.
“When we define workforce readiness for our teens, we use our framework of Explore, Develop and Apply which allows them to thrive in their academic success, career exploration, and summer employment opportunities that cultivate their successful matriculation through high school and post-secondary individualized plans," Senior Director College and Career Readiness Dr. Anna Jones said. “The Topgolf fundraiser contributes to the invaluable opportunity to network for a purpose and create a mentoring space for developing our teen talent”.
In conjunction with all the Topgolf fun, BGCMA will host its annual Give for Greatness Silent Auction, brought to you by the Champions Club for GIRLS. Proceeds from both the event and silent auction will support BGCMA’s work to ensure Atlanta’s young people are provided with access to college tours, SAT/ACT prep, internships, and career planning to ensure graduates leave our doors and step out of high school prepared to pursue a sustainable career and achieve the great futures they deserve.
To purchase tickets, visit https://2022topgolf.givesmart.com/.
