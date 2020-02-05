Keely Funkhouser knows what it’s like to have a child who not only had a heart transplant but also needed another heart when the new one was rejected.
Funkhouser’s daughter Emery, 7, died of congenital heart disease in 2015 while awaiting a new heart. She had a heart transplant at age 2 and underwent two other heart surgeries.
“When she went into rejection, it damaged her heart, of course, but the problem was antibodies (were) attacking it,” Funkhouser said. “When you have a high antibodies count, they typically don’t list you (as a viable heart transplant recipient) because it’s a low probably to find another match. They did ultimately list her, but within two weeks she didn’t survive because of the damage that’s been done.”
Enduring Hearts, a Marietta-based nonprofit, was founded in 2013 with the mission of funding research to help children who have had a heart transplant live longer lives and to wipe out pediatric heart diseases that may lead to a transplant.
The only organization of its kind in the world aims to accomplish that mission in a fun way with its fifth annual Bourbon Gala & Auction Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Foundry at Puritan Mill in west Midtown.
Atypical event
According to the Enduring Hearts website, transplanted pediatric hearts last an average of 17 years, and one in four children must get a new heart within five years. The gala will have a full lineup of Pappy Van Winkle and other high-end whiskeys available for tastings and purchase.
It will also include the Audi Atlanta’s Audi Dream Driving Experience raffle. One lucky winner will have the chance to drive 11 different Audis of his or her choosing during the course of the coming year. There are only 600 raffle tickets for this experience, and they cost $100 each. The event will also include dinner and live and silent auctions.
“The event is not your typical gala. … The room is a lot more lively and younger, and it’s more of a celebration of the work we have been able to accomplish,” said Ankur Chatterjee, Enduring Hearts’ board president and former executive director. “We’re obviously talking about the mission constantly, but it’s a very upbeat and optimistic feel to the event.
“It’s very much centered around bourbon and whiskey enthusiasts. Not everyone loves bourbon so we brought in the full bar with beer and wine. It started as a bourbon event and we brought it to fruition in 2016 and we haven’t found anything (similar).”
Funkhouser added, “I think it’s their number one opportunity to raise a large amount of money that’s funding very important research. It’s a fun celebration of the people who have benefited from Enduring hearts, but based on our own fundraising efforts, we know how difficult it is to raise a large amount of money in a timely fashion.
“We’re hoping they’ll get to solutions faster in terms of (heart) longevity. I know multiple families who have children who have gone into rejection with the new heart and passed away. There are many kids who are not living the 12 to 15 years that doctors say are the average amount of transplanted hearts. I think another important thing is a lot of research is still aimed at adults. They don’t look at the pediatric population, so the money is specially raised to support pediatric research.”
Both Funkhouser and Chatterjee said a heart transplant is not a cure but just a bridge to buy more time in a child’s life, adding the problems associated with a new heart, such as rejection, can be just as big as a child’s health prior to getting a transplant.
“Another point I would make is more children die from heart defects than cancer,” Funkhouser said.
Raising awareness, funds
Chatterjee’s business partner, Patrick Gahan, and his wife Madelyn started Enduring Hearts after their daughter Mya received a heart transplant when they learned how little funding went to pediatric heart research and treatment.
The organization has raised $5 million since its inception. Chatterjee said last year’s gala brought in about $420,000 and this year’s goal is $1 million, adding he hopes the money will help fund research that enables children to live longer lives after heart transplants.
“The research we’re doing is basically oriented to detecting the rejection as early as possible, doing it as noninvasively as possible and also developing treatments or solutions to the challenge of rejection, so these kids living with transplanted hearts can stop worrying,” Chatterjee said. “These heart transplant families worry a lot. You can go about your daily routine, and all of the sudden your kid is coughing or is tired, so you think it’s heart rejection.
“We want these families to have peace of mind that their children will live a normal life. Kids should not have an expiration date. If you say the average heart transplant lasts 12 years, the parent in their mind is counting down the days on when (his/her) kid will go through this experience, (knowing) their previous experience was horrible. We want them to not have to worry about this.”
Funkhouser said technological and healthcare advances have helped children live longer after a heart transplant, but the number of pediatric organ donors is still lower than hoped, meaning the wait time can be six months or more.
She said she hopes more parents will sign up their children to be organ donors when they renew their driver’s license and fill out their organ donor paperwork or when they take their children to checkups with their doctor. Chatterjee said the gala gives attendees an idea of the difference Enduring Hearts can make.
“We embrace everybody who comes and supports us as family,” he said. “I refer to the Enduring Hearts community as the Enduring Hearts family and want more people to know and understand and participate in what we’re trying to do here and be part of the family.”
Tickets to the gala are $300 and the Foundry at Puritan Mill is located at 916 E. Joseph Lowery Blvd. in Atlanta. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.enduringhearts.org.
