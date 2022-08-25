Bobby Jones Golf Course has began construction of new practice putting green to its grounds.
Construction is currently underway, and the anticipated opening will be in October of this year. The new practice putting green was designed by Bobby Cupp, son of Bob Cupp. The duo designed and built the new Bobby Jones Golf Course. Bobby Cupp is a renowned golf course designer and has been instrumental in the building of over 80 courses during his three decades in the industry.
Located between the clubhouse and driving range, the green will stretch across 6,500 square feet and will be open to the public during normal business hours. It will be sprigged with TifEagle Bermudagrass identical to the greens on the golf course. The practice green will be maintained at a level comparable to the rest of the property, offering a "first-class golf experience to the public that’s typically only found at a private facility."
"This practice putting green is the final project in our 5-year renovation plan and will tie all our amenities together," general manager of Bobby Jones Golf Course Josh Deal said. "We will continue to reinvent the property to ensure we are maintaining the standards and first-class offerings in line with the facility’s mission."
Bobby Jones Golf Course also added a nursery green to the property, which the agronomy team will use for sampling and repairs to the greens on the main course.
These new ventures were made possible with the help of Bobby Jones Golf Course partners Jerry Pate Turf and Irrigation, Bulk Aggregate, SiteOne and Simplot.
