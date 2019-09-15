Dr. Scott Miller said men over 40 need to get serious about prostate cancer because it could kill them.
“Prostate cancer is very common in men,” said Miller, medical director of robotic surgery at WellStar North Fulton Hospital in Roswell. “It’s the second-leading cancer cause of deaths in men (behind only lung cancer), and we don’t know about prostate cancer from symptoms because once you develop symptoms from prostate cancer, it’s often not curable. So we need to detect it before you have symptoms, and the only way to do that is to go to your doctor.”
The statistics on prostate cancer prove he’s right. According to the American Cancer Society’s website, prostate cancer is the second most common form of cancer in men, with skin cancer first. About one man in nine will be diagnosed with the disease during his lifetime, and 31,620 men are expected to die of it this year.
Miller and others spoke about the disease and other topics at the 11th annual Blue Ties Luncheon Sept. 13 at Flourish in Buckhead. The event was hosted by ProstAware, an Atlanta-based nonprofit founded by Miller and dedicated to promoting awareness and education about prostate cancer and support programs for the disease’s survivors. September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.
“That’s why we give this messaging not just during September. … We need to send that message out every day of the year,” Miller said.
While most of the luncheon focused on prostate cancer awareness, keynote speaker Roger Hunter, NASA’s program manager for small spacecraft technology, talked about the organization’s advancements in recent years. Thanks to space telescopes such as Hubble and Kepler, NASA has found at least two planets that could serve as a replacement for Earth one day.
“The planet we’re looking for is in the Goldilocks zone,” Hunter said. “It’s not too hot and it’s not too cold. It’s just right. Life on this planet is dependent on water and we will need water at the next planet we find.”
Sept. 11, NASA announced scientists used Hubble data to find water vapor in the atmosphere of K2-18b, an exoplanet around a small star about 110 light years away in the constellation Leo. In August they discovered three Earth-sized planets only 12 light years away, with one appearing to be habitable. In December scientists found a balloon-shaped planet with a high amount of helium in its atmosphere, but it’s 124 light years from Earth. One light year is 5.9 trillion miles.
“Earth-sized inhabitable planets are fairly common, but every fifth star has a planet in the habitable zone. … There are 40 billion potential Earth-like planets,” Hunter said. “But here’s the problem. Planets far outweigh the number of stars.”
According to a video played at the event, NASA plans to send a manned mission to the moon by 2024 by using a new human space capsule, its first such trip since Apollo 17 in 1972. A lunar outpost called Gateway will be used as a middleman to send the space capsule to the moon. NASA plans to use the capsule to send astronauts to Mars and possibly other planets as well.
Hunter said Hubble, which was launched in 1990, has discovered less than 100 planets, but Kepler, which is larger and was launched in 2009, has found 2,730. Hunter, who lives in Mountain View, California, was born and raised in Moultrie and graduated from the University of Georgia in 1978. He said he occasionally speaks at UGA, which is getting into the space race.
“The University of Georgia has started a small satellite resource laboratory,” Hunter said. “So they’re building two spacecrafts over there: one for NASA and one for the Air Force. The one they’re building for NASA is actually going to launch in about three months. We’re going to put it on a Falcon rocket in Cape Canaveral. We’re going to send it up to the International Space Station.
“It goes inside and then the astronauts have everything scheduled, and some time, not long after it goes inside the International Space Station, there’s a launcher that swings out from the … station where satellites get deployed. The University of Georgia will then have its first satellite.”
Hunter didn’t mention prostate cancer in his speech, but in a post-luncheon interview, he said he has a family history of the disease.
“My dad (Guy Hunter Sr.) had prostate cancer, and my brother (Guy Hunter Jr.), who was a career Marine Corps serviceman, is suffering from prostate cancer now,” he said. “He served four tours in Vietnam and also fought in (Operations) Desert Shield and Desert Storm, where he was a POW.
“My father passed away seven years ago, at age 91. He had some other ailments. … He ended up getting dementia and the prostate cancer started spreading.”
Also at the event, country music singer and “American Idol” finalist Jimmy Charles spoke and sang two songs, including “Superman,” which is about raising awareness of prostate cancer. Charles also done so by partnering with Zero: The End of Prostate Cancer, an Alexandria, Virginia-based nonprofit for which he’s been a national spokesman since 2014.
Hunter said early detection is key with the disease.
“Jimmy Charles was talking about his experience with (raising awareness of) prostate cancer at dinner last night,” he said. “… He said, ‘Men sometimes, they want to hold things in and they don’t want to talk about (health issues).’ Men don’t want to go to doctors. But in this case, it’s imperative they go, and I think that’s what ProstAware is trying to do, to make everyone becomes aware that this is a hideous disease, and the sooner you get checked for it, the better the chances are for survival.”
