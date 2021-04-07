Atlanta, GA (30342)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.