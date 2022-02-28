Atlanta Public Schools, Blue Heron Nature Preserve and ZuCot Gallery have come together to launch 'Fertile Ground: From Sankofa to Blue Heron' as a trailblazing Atlanta Public Schools district-wide initiative.
The exhibit will showcase historically lauded, yet largely unknown Black nature-inspired artists and their art of the past, including Black artists affiliated with ZuCot Gallery and their nature-inspired art of the present
Blue Heron Nature Preserve works to serve as an oasis for student, emerging, and established artists; their exhibitions; and nature lovers and provides greenspaces in Atlanta Public Schools communities and beyond as fertile ground to spark and develop nature-inspired art.
“Nature can stimulate creativity, social-emotional learning, and environmental stewardship and awareness," APS Fine and Performing Arts Coordinator Dr. Sara Womack said.
Founded in 2008 by Troy Taylor, ZuCot Gallery is the largest Black-owned gallery in the Southeast. "ZuCot" was the nickname given to his paternal grandmother, Frances Ann Taylor, who was born in the late 1800’s on the British colony of Saint Christopher (now St. Kitts). Since the gallery's inception, ZuCot represents artists from all over the country and possesses a client list from high school teachers to corporate CEOs.
“The Sankofa Bird is a fictional bird that is typically used as a symbol in West Africa," ZuCot Gallery partner Omari Henderson said. "Researchers believe that the fictional bird is derived from the Heron. While the bird's feet are always planted in the soil, the head is always turned back to look from where the bird came.”
ZuCot Gallery artists will not only show nature-inspired art during free showings, but will celebrate more robust stories about the experiences of Black people.
Additionally, APS educators and students will later create art outdoors in local nature preserves, parks and greenspaces for an APS district-wide student art project and competition.
“Greenspaces, such as Blue Heron, can inspire, educate, and empower children and adults in Atlanta and beyond to reflect on the stories of Black people in America and to develop their own stories in nature through the creation of art," BHNP Executive Director Melody Harclerode said.
With the Fertile Ground: From Sankofa to Blue Heron initiative, Atlanta Public Schools, Blue Heron Nature Preserve, and ZuCot Gallery are cultivating fertile ground for nature-inspired arts in Atlanta.
Details and registration information at bhnp.org/fertile-ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.