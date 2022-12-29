The sixth annual Battle for the Brain, the lip sync competition that raises funds for Emory’s Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, will take place Feb. 2, 2023, at the Coca-Cola Roxy at the Battery.
Hosted by Daughters Against Alzheimer’s, the live performance, live voting charity event is a high-energy team competition among Atlanta’s leading companies, artists, athletes, and entertainers and will also include a live auction.
Over the past six years, Battle for the Brain has become known as one of the most FUN fundraisers in town, pulling together some of the most recognized companies and sponsors in the Greater Atlanta area for a magical and entertaining evening. The lip sync teams that will be performing include The Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders, Delta Air Lines, Dorsey Alston Realtors, Miller Zell, Morgan Stanley, RCG Ventures, Ryder, SculptHouse, the SEEiT Choir, Tootsies, and Wesley Franklin ft. Stronger Together.
Performers compete for two awards — The Judges’ Choice (performance) and The People’s Choice (the most votes/funds raised). Every dollar donated counts as one vote and the team with the most votes wins.
DAA co-founders Susan Watson and Michelle Rooks are committed to supporting medical research related to Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia. Originally founded to honor both Susan and Michelle’s mothers, DAA’s motto quickly grew to the following — "We are daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives. We are sons, brothers, fathers, and husbands. We are victims and we are caregivers. But, most of all, we are fighters."
The signature event of DAA, Battle for the Brain has raised more than $2.4 million since 2017 to support DAA’s Plan 2025, the goal to raise $10 Million to prevent and effectively treat Alzheimer’s by 2025.
Emcees are Kelsey Wingert and Tribble Reese, and the panel of celebrity judges will include Barbara Dooley, Kaedy Kiely, Monica Kaufman Pearson, and Stacey Leebern.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. General Admission tickets: $95. VIP tickets: $275. To purchase tickets, visit www.battleforthebrain.org.
