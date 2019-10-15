Go Long for Luke, a nonprofit that supports children with autism and other neurological disorders, is once again combining football with fundraising.
The organization will host its sixth annual flag football charity event Nov. 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Weber School in Sandy Springs. Children ages 6 to 19 are invited to sign up to play flag football or make a donation (adults and other kids can also donate).
In 2013, twin brothers Cole and Jesse Faller and Sophie Greenfield created Go Long for Luke, a nonprofit, to support autism. Cole was inspired by his best friend, Luke Greenfield, 15, Sophie’s twin brother, who is autistic. Along with their parents, these kids used the fundraiser to send out a heartfelt message to Luke.
During the event’s first four years of existence, it was held in Roslyn, New York, a New York City suburb, before the Greenfields moved to Buckhead. They have since shifted their fundraising efforts to Atlanta.
“Luke has autism,” Cole wrote in a poem about his friend. “It’s okay./Autism is just a different way of thinking./It’s fun to play with him because he is so fast. All the time he runs everywhere. I love to chase him./Luke has a sister named Sophie and parents just like me. He has many friends also. Some kids with autism hear, see, smell and taste differently than other people. He covers his ears if someone screams. To Luke, it sounds about 10 times louder. He cannot communicate that well, so he does it through an iPad. He has a schedule, too. Luke understands some things differently. That’s my buddy Luke.”
Luke attends the Jacobs Ladder School in Buckhead, and all proceeds will be going to that school, which serves children with all types of neurological disorders – autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, brain injury to a range of learning disabilities and genetic disorders.
“This event means more than anything to me,” Luke’s mother, Sandi Greenfield, said. “It’s about kids raising awareness for kids with autism. It is such an inspiration today to see the kids with special needs being supported by the typical kids. The typical kids come out and play flag football for these (disabled) kids. They’re raising awareness, which is great. High school students can also get community service by helping, and we have a lot of volunteer opportunities for them as well."
For the children signing up to play flag football, no experience is necessary and players will be divided into age groups. This year’s event will also include entertainment by DJ Rhythm and a silent auction that includes items from top restaurants and shops in Atlanta and tickets to Atlanta sporting events.
Sandi said the 2018 event raised $24,000, and she hopes to bring in more this year. Sandi added Go Long for Luke is also planning an evening gala fundraiser in 2020 and hopes to one day open a special home for adults 21 and older with autism or other neurological disorders.
“The goal,” she said, “is to acquire property where we can buy or build a home and have the first Go Long for Luke group home and a recreational day home where during the day, kids can do occupational or speech therapy and recreational programs they like to do, where kids can function with daily life schools and enjoy their lives like all the typical young adults.
“Once Luke and others age out of the school system, there’s not a lot of (employment) opportunities for them. We’d also like to buy a small business like a bakery or bagel store where the young adults can work.”
Children interested in playing in the game must have their parents contact Sandi to register by calling 917-533-7998 or emailing info@golongforluke.org. For more information on Go Long for Luke or make a donation, visit www.golongforluke.org.
