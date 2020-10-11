Countless metro Atlantans continue to help others in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s a sampling of the local residents and organizations aiding others:
OurSong
OurSong, a Buckhead-based nonprofit that bills itself as “Atlanta’s only LGBTQ+ chorus,” recently was awarded a resiliency grant by the Georgia Council for the Arts and funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
As a state arts agency, the council was designated to distribute these resiliency grant funds from the National Endowment for the Arts to help sustain Georgia’s nonprofit arts sector.
“We are extremely grateful to the Georgia Council for the Arts for a funding grant through the CARES Act,” OurSong Artistic Director Robert Glor said in a news release. “Like other arts organizations, we strive to make our particular art of choral singing available to as many people as possible and to enrich and support our community.
“We encourage anyone to remember to support their favorite arts organizations during this time of pandemic, when live concerts are not possible and when the usual revenue sources are unavailable.”
Firehouse Subs
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, destructive wildfires and an extremely active hurricane season, first responders are fighting harder than ever on the front lines. In honor of its 15th anniversary, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is continuing its annual First Responders Month fundraiser with the goal of raising $1 million to properly equip and protect first responders.
To support the initiative, guests are encouraged to visit any local Firehouse Subs restaurant or firstrespondersmonth.org in October to purchase a virtual medallion in the amount of $1, $5, $15 or $30.
This year’s campaign theme, “Help the Helpers,” emphasizes the need to help first responders has never been greater as front-line heroes are battling COVID-19 and seemingly endless natural disasters, on top of their usual call volume. All funds raised will go to the foundation and help provide lifesaving equipment and training for first responders and public safety organizations.
Since inception in 2005, the foundation has granted more than $53 million to hometown heroes in 49 states and Puerto Rico.
Also, to honor the foundation’s 15th anniversary this year, on Oct. 15 Firehouse Subs loyalty members will be able to earn bonus points when donating online via firstrespondersmonth.org.
CareSource
CareSource, a Dayton, Ohio-based nonprofit multi-state managed care plan with its Georgia office in Atlanta, last month announced it is committing $3.5 million in investments to affordable housing projects in Atlanta and Savannah, including residents impacted by the pandemic. This commitment is part of the $50 million financial investment CareSource is making to housing projects across the U.S., focusing on underserved communities with high rates of poverty.
“CareSource understands the impact that safe and affordable housing has on the health of our members,” CareSource Georgia President Bobby Jones said in a news release. “Our direct investment in affordable housing will provide financial resources to developers who are working to create housing options for low-income individuals. Our goal with this investment is to assist in producing additional opportunities for our members and fellow Georgians for affordable housing.”
According to the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, there is a shortage of rental homes that are affordable and available to extremely low-income households in Georgia. These households’ incomes are at or below the poverty guideline or 30% of their area median income.
Many of these households are severely cost-burdened, spending more than half of their income on housing. They report that severely cost-burdened households are more likely than other renters to sacrifice other necessities like healthy food and healthcare to pay the rent.
Response fund
After donating to nonprofits 11 grants totaling $100,000 in May, the Innovation Fund Foundation and the Georgia Foundation for Public Education announced their second round of the COVID-19 Response Fund grant awards.
The second round of funding, nine grants totaling $131,940, is made possible by donations from the R. Howard Dobbs Foundation, NCR Foundation, Rotary Club of Brookhaven and the Jesse Parker Williams Foundation. These donations will specifically enable additional school/district program initiatives designed to mitigate the long-term impacts of the pandemic.
The second round of grant winners are: Cobb County Schools ($50,000 from the Dobbs Foundation and $5,000 from the Williams Foundation, both for mental health services/professional learning), DeKalb County School District ($16,940 for mental health services/professional learning), Atlanta Public Schools’ Cascade Elementary School ($10,000 for supplemental learning) and Heritage Academy Elementary School ($10,000 for at-risk student populations); Morehouse School of Medicine ($10,000 for supplemental learning/distance learning), Decatur County Schools’ West Bainbridge Elementary School ($10,000.00 for distance learning) and DeKalb County School District’s Cross Keys High School ($10,000 for mental health services/at-risk student populations) and Kingsley Elementary School ($10,000 for mental health).
More than 800 grant application submissions are still unfunded. Companies, civic organizations or foundations interested in supporting this effort should contact Paige Pushkin, executive director of the Georgia Foundation for Public Education, at ppushkin@doe.k12.ga.us.
Mercedes-Benz USA
Sandy Springs-based Mercedes-Benz USA last month donated $340,000 to Atlanta Public Schools during the 2020-21 academic year.
Its donations will support the following areas:
♦ Districtwide for virtual learning, social-emotional learning incentives, teacher support, emergency funding and school supplies.
♦ L.P. Miles Elementary School for personal protection equipment (PPE) materials and supplies for virtual learning, social-emotional learning/school culture support and 21st-century media center furniture with docking stations.
♦ Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy in support of the school’s STEM program (science, technology, engineering and math).
♦ Communities in Schools, a local nonprofit, for onsite coordination of wraparound services such as counselors, social workers and community health/wellness support services directly impacting Miles Elementary.
♦ Throughout the school year, MBUSA will take part in district-wide appropriate, curated volunteer engagement opportunities – virtually and in-person – that follow COVID-19 guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.