Known as the first LGBTQIA+ run in Atlanta, the 2023 Atlanta Pride Run returns June 4 at Piedmont Park for its 34th year.
The Atlanta Pride Run is a charity 5K walk and run dedicated to uniting the community to raise awareness, and funds, for those impacted by HIV. This event is for everyone of every ability and is also a Peachtree Qualifier race. Additionally, the race offers a virtual option for participants unable to make it in person. In total, organizer Front Runners Atlanta expects more than 2,000 participants for this year’s run, almost doubling last year’s attendance.
This year’s race slogan is “We See You,” symbolizing runners and walkers in the community who feel unseen and empowering them to raise their voices and be heard.
Since the Atlanta Pride Run’s 1991 inception, local LGBTQIA+ organizations have received funding, resources, and increased awareness from FRATL’s programming efforts and extensive community support. The Pride Run creates beauty out of tragedy by donating all proceeds to local HIV charities that provide care and treatment services to people living with HIV/AIDS to improve health outcomes and reduce HIV transmission among hard-to-reach populations.
This year’s local nonprofit race beneficiaries include:
AID Atlanta: The most comprehensive AIDS service organization in the Southeast offering HIV/AIDS prevention and care services, including (but not limited to) HIV Medical Care, HIV/STD Screening, PrEP, Community HIV Prevention Programs, Linkage Services, Case Management, and a state-wide Information Hotline.
Bridge of Light: Empowering people who are unhoused or living in poverty by providing hygiene and laundry services, as well as resources and safe spaces to promote self-sufficiency and individual advocacy.
Lost + Found Youth: The organization’s mission is to end homelessness for all LGBTQIA+ youth by providing them with the skills and support needed to live independently.
For the first time in the organization’s history and as part of this year’s race efforts, FRATL will be honoring local Atlantans who exemplify its mission, values, and legacy. These award recipients include:
Community Advocacy Award
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens - Mayor Dickens has shown an unwavering commitment to the fair treatment of all Atlantans, including LGBTQIA+ residents, workers, and visitors. In addition, Mayor Dickens and his administration continue to bolster and support City employment benefits and trainings tailored to the needs of its LGBTQIA+ employees. This includes a comprehensive set of non-discrimination laws, which prohibit sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination by business establishments, by commercial housing agents, and by service providers in Atlanta. Additional actions of note include: expanding the Mayor’s LGBTQ Advisory Board, hosting a Transgender Day of Remembrance Vigil at City Hall, and installing a Pride art exhibition in city hall showcasing the work of local LGBTQIA+ artists, among many other acts of support.
“We See You” Humanity Awards
Barry Sermons, HIV Activist (He/Him) - Barry serves on numerous review and planning teams as well as sits on the Board of Directors for AID Atlanta. His priorities are always patient-centered and focused on providing life-saving care to those living with HIV.
Amber Brainerd, Community Volunteer (She/Her) - Amber is a steadfast volunteer for Bridge of Light and continuously steps up to meet agency needs, including driving the bus for Showers in the City events on the weekends that provide shower and bathroom amenities for the unhoused population. She also helps recruit additional volunteers to expand the organization and keep the movement growing.
Kamari Haugabook ("Anna") (She/Her), Program Graduate - Anna is a graduate of Lost-n-Found Youth having worked her way through the program and now living independently in her first apartment. She is recognized for her ambition, resiliency, success, and for exemplifying the organization’s mission: To end homelessness for LGBTQ youth by providing them with the skills and support needed to live independently.
This year’s Atlanta Pride Run is powered by lululemon and features major local and global sponsors. Supporters can make a tax-deductible donation to help members of our community in need online.
Check-in will open promptly at 7 a.m., so arrive sooner than later to get your race packets. The race will start promptly at 8 a.m. For more information on FRATL and the 2023 Atlanta Pride Run visit www.frontrunnersatlanta.org/pride-run/general.
