There are several ways for residents of Buckhead, Sandy Springs and Vinings to remember the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and help others later this month. This year marks the 18th anniversary of the attacks.
Stair Climb
The 2019 Georgia 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will take place Sept. 7 at the Sovereign building in Buckhead. Hosted by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, the event is a way to honor and remember the New York firefighters, police officers and EMS personnel who gave their lives so that others might live Sept. 11, 2001, following the terrorist attacks there.
Each participant pays tribute to a firefighter, police officer or EMS by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. One’s individual tribute not only remembers the sacrifice of a first responder brother, but symbolically completes their heroic journey to save others. Through firefighter and community participation, the foundation can ensure each of the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers and 10 EMS are honored and that the world knows we will never forget.
The Stair Climb benefits the Fire Department of New York and helps fund the foundation’s programs to support the families of the nation’s fallen firefighters.
Registration is limited to 400 climbers, so participants are asked to preregister if possible.
On-site registration starts at 8 a.m. and the climb begins at 8:46 a.m., the exact time the first plane hit the World Trade Center. The climb will end at noon with a barbecue lunch on the 28th floor at the Sovereign Sky Deck Gardens. Parking is free. The Sovereign building is located at 3344 Peachtree Road in Atlanta.
For more information or to preregister, visit http://events.firehero.org/site/TR?fr_id=2084&pg=entry.
Ryan P. Means 9/11 5K
The family and friends of Atlantan Ryan P. Means will host the eighth annual 9/11 Victory Race at Chastain Park Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. at Chastain Park in Buckhead. Pre-race festivities start at 1 p.m.
Means was in New York during the 9/11 terrorist attacks and was inspired to enlist when his childhood friend, Adam White, was killed there. Although he was in his 30s, Means not only passed the Army’s basic training, but was later accepted into the Special Forces. While serving in Iraq in 2009, Means was diagnosed with cancer, which eventually took his life.
Registration is $40 for adults and $25 for children 16 and under. In-person preregistration will take place Sept. 7 from 10 am. to 4 p.m. at Road Runner Sports, 3756 Roswell Road in Buckhead. Race-day registration starts at 12:30 p.m. at the race site.
The race will take place at American Legion Post 140 and benefit the Shepherd Center’s SHARE (Shaping Hope And Recovery Excellence) Military Initiative, which helps service members dealing with brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder.
For more information or to register, visit www.rpm911race.org.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross will support 9/11 Day by offering residents a chance to honor the victims of 9/11 and first responders by volunteering or donating blood or platelets to help ensure blood is available for patients in need. Each year tens of millions of Americans and people around the world observe the anniversary of 9/11 by performing good deeds that help people and communities in need.
According to a news release, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood, so regular donations are needed. Blood and platelet donors of all types are urged to give. Sept. 11 has become the largest day of charitable service in the United States and was declared a National Day of Service by Congress in 2009.
To find a location or make an appointment, 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Blue Mass
The Archdiocese of Atlanta will celebrate its annual Blue Mass for all public safety officials and first responders Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. at The Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road in Buckhead.
There will be a blessing of badges. The Mass will not only honor the service of the nation’s public safety officials and first responders, but also will remember all those who died in the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. The Mass will pause to remember them, their families, and those who have been victimized by various forms of violence.
In the United States, the Blue Mass tradition began in 1934, when Father Thomas Dade of the Archdiocese of Baltimore formed the Catholic Police and Fireman’s Society, and celebrated the first Blue Mass for police officers and firemen that year.
All are invited to attend this Mass to pray and show appreciation for those who serve and protect the public.
For more information, visit https://archatl.com/events/blue-mass-2019/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.