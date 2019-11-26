Atlanta Youth Academy, an independent school in southeast Atlanta, will host its 16th annual Benefit Auction Dec. 8 at 3 at Mason Fine Art in Buckhead.
The school’s students will open the doors to welcome community members as they gather for an afternoon of auctioning and mingling to support its mission to provide a Christ-centered education.
“The Benefit Auction has raised the bar year after year to support our amazing school as it grows in size and scope,” Sivan Hines, the event’s founder, said in a news release.
Donors’ gifts have accounted for more than 80% of the annual operating budget. While all families pay tuition, the school must raise an average of $12,600 per student annually to cover the cost of education.
Every dollar raised at the auction has funded important programs at the school, and the event has generated total proceeds of more than $1.2 million since its founding. Auction proceeds are part of the school’s comprehensive campaign 2020 that was launched in 2017 — celebrating 20 years of providing transformational education by raising $20 million within five years.
“Almost every one of our students would not have access to a quality education without this support,” school President Peter Rooney said in a news release. “So many individuals, businesses and organizations donate items and experiences to ensure our students can continue to receive the best educational experiences possible. We will be forever grateful to our contributors for their incredible generosity.”
This year’s auction includes paintings, tickets to “Hamilton” and the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four, signed Hawks and Falcons player jerseys and vacation packages.
Mason Fine Art is located at 415 Plasters Ave. The event is open to the public, and tickets are $75 and may be purchased in advance or at the door. To purchase tickets or bid on auction items, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/eJB/.
For more information about the school, visit www.atlantayouthacademy.com.
