Atlanta Vintage Books, along with thousands of independent bookstores nationwide, will celebrate Independent Bookstore Day on April 29th.
On April 29, Atlanta Vintage Books will offer hourly giveaways, limited edition merchandise, double stamps on “Power Up” frequent shopper cards, and a raffle drawing for a $100 Gift Card.
Independent Bookstore Day occurs annually on the last Saturday in April to highlight the unique ways local bookstores and booksellers contribute to their communities.
Established in 1988, Atlanta Vintage Books is one of the oldest and largest vintage bookstores in the Southeast. The store specializes in collectible, out-of-print and gently-used books, including first edition and signed books for the serious collector. Located in one of Atlanta's most ethnically diverse and vibrant communities, the store is home to over 80,000 books and three well-loved bookstore cats. The 7,000 square foot, two-story space features antique display cases, barrister bookcases, and comfortable seating.
"Indie Bookstore Day means a lot to us," store co-owner Jan Bolgla said. "It is always one of the busiest days of the year here. We see so many of our regular customers and we always meet lots of new ones, too. Our store is a real gathering place for book lovers and we work hard to make sure everyone feels welcome."
In keeping with the store’s motto, “Exercise Your Mind, Read,” a Banned Books display is prominently featured near the front door. It is a popular section, filled with classic literature and recent books which have been challenged by libraries and school systems over the years. Reading books that are deemed controversial offers a unique opportunity to see the world through a variety of viewpoints.
To help spread the message of Independent Bookstore Day locally, over 20 independent Georgia bookstores are joining together for a Georgia Indie Bookshop Hop from April 22 through 30. Book lovers can visit participating bookstores, support them by making a purchase and then submit receipts to win prizes.
For more details about the Hop, visit www.independendentbookstoredayga.com. Atlanta Vintage Books is at 3660 Clairmont Rd in Atlanta and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
