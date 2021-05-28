Atlanta, GA (30342)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High near 85F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 61F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.