With the COVID-19 pandemic prohibiting most local theater groups from hosting in-person productions due to restrictions on large gatherings, they are bringing holiday cheer to the masses through online versions of their Christmas-themed and other plays.
Here are some of the plays available to stream virtually:
‘A Very Terry Christmas’
Through Dec. 31, the Alliance Theatre’s holiday special, “A Very Terry Christmas,” is available to view on its new streaming platform, Alliance Theatre Anywhere.
Broadway actress/singer Terry Burrell stars in this holiday celebration of all the things that give us joy – even in the most chaotic of times. She will take viewers on a tour of her favorite Atlanta destinations while sharing her own stories and holiday songs in this pre-recorded production.
Several Atlanta landmarks appear in “A Very Terry Christmas,” including Zoo Atlanta, The Georgia Aquarium, The Varsity, Fernbank Museum of Natural History and the College Football Hall of Fame.
“’A Very Terry Christmas’ is a love letter to the beautiful city of Atlanta,” Burrell said in a news release. “The venues that are featured are still open to the public. Our show is a wonderful way for out-of-towners to experience them.
“There's nothing like it in many of the cities I've been privileged to work in over the years, and the best part of it all is if you're anywhere near the midtown or downtown area of Atlanta, using MARTA makes it easy and convenient for you to visit.”
The play costs $20 to view online. For more information or to watch it, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/terrychristmas. Streaming rights for broadcasting to large groups may be purchased by calling 404-733-4690.
‘Christmas Movie’
Through Dec. 19, Dad’s Garage will host “Christmas Movie,” a play based on one’s favorite guilty holiday pleasures. It will be live-streamed on Friday and Saturday nights.
The production is led by Topher Payne (a Hallmark screenwriter), Amber Nash (FX's “Archer”) and Kevin Gillese (DGTV) and directed by Jon Carr.
“This hilarious show poises our improvisers to explore the effects of the cultural restrictions and perspectives guiding this familiar format, all while playing the love for laughs. You'll laugh, you'll "awww," you'll wonder how many bakeries and event planners a small town can support,” Dad’s Garage stated in a message posted to its website.
Tickets are $15 each. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.dadsgarage.com.
Also, since Dad’s Garage cancelled its annual production of “Invasion: Christmas Carol,” its improv-scripted hybrid show that parodies the classic Charles Dickens story, it’s filling the void by rolling out “Invasion: Christmas Carol” yard signs.
“Showcasing some of your favorite characters from over the years, these cheerful signs are sure to brighten your yard and confuse your neighbors this holiday season,” a news release stated. … “You're not just showing your support for Dad's Garage visually -- this is a much-needed fundraiser. After being closed to the public for three-quarters of the year, we need to find creative ways to keep our organization afloat.
“The cancellation of popular shows like "Invasion: Christmas Carol" means that we are facing a budget shortfall of hundreds of thousands of dollars. The profits from this project will go directly to our general operating fund. Don’t have a yard? Don’t worry! These signs will fit on most front doors. And who wouldn't want Mrs. Dillworth peering out of a window?”
The signs are 18 by 24 inches, come with stands and are $25 each. They are available for delivery and can also be picked up at Dad’s Garage Dec. 6 and 13. Questions about this fundraiser can be sent to mft@dadsgarage.com.
‘A Year with Frog and Toad’
Though it doesn’t have a holiday theme, “A Year with Frog and Toad” will be staged by Synchronicity Theatre Dec. 11 through Jan. 3.
The play won four Suzi Bass Awards, including Best Musical and Best Director of a Musical. This family musical is adapted from the popular children’s books and is suitable for ages 3 and older.
“This whimsical show follows two great friends – the cheerful, popular Frog, and the grumpy, impulsive Toad –through four fun-filled seasons in which they plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sledding and learn life lessons along the way,” a news release stated.
The play can be viewed both in person for $25 (plus taxes and fees) or online for $10 (plus taxes and fees). For more information or to purchase tickets, visit synchrotheatre.com or call 404-484-8636.
