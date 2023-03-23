The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will kick off the 2023/24 Delta Classical Concert season, its second with Music Director Nathalie Stutzmann.
This is the 79th season for the Grammy Award-winning Orchestra.
This season the ASO explores many of Stutzmann’s favorite works, focusing on Dvořák, Bruckner, Strauss, Brahms, Verdi and Tchaikovsky, as well as lesser-known gems. Stutzmann’s performances around the globe this year have generated tremendous praise, especially with this repertoire.
"The artistic partnership between Nathalie Stutzmann and the musicians of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chorus is nothing short of transformative," Executive Director Jennifer Barlament said. "Around the world and here in Atlanta, critics note Stutzmann’s fresh, searching, intriguing interpretations that allow listeners to hear long-beloved works as though they were world premieres. This is one of our most diverse and exciting seasons to date, with artists of great range and gravitas side by side with fresh voices and tremendous variety."
The 2023/24 Season provides ample opportunity for new collaborations and artistic fireworks between Nathalie and internationally lauded guest musicians.
Stutzmann opens the season Oct. 5, with the debut of French harpist Xavier de Maistre, "a virtuoso of the highest order." (Gramophone). One of the leading harpists in the world, de Maistre will perform a harp concerto from composer Alexander Mosolov. The program also features Tchaikovsky’s glorious Symphony No. 4.
In April of 2024, Maestro Stutzmann and superstar soprano Renée Fleming present an all-Strauss program that includes Fleming’s signature Four Last Songs. Selections from Der Rosenkavalier and Capriccio complete the program.
She also conducts an unmissable weekend of concerts the following week featuring Maria João Pires, who is widely considered to be one of the greatest pianists of our time. While she has enjoyed a long international career, this will be her debut with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and audiences will not be disappointed in her interpretation of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4.
Stutzmann is also joined by superstar pianist Daniil Trifonov for a performance of Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2, paired with Schumann’s Symphony No. 2.
The announcement comes as the ASO is seeing concert attendance rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, with an average 80% of the hall full for each classical concert in the 2022/23 season. In addition, the ASO has record numbers of new ticket buyers in the current season.
Subscriptions go on sale Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at noon. Details are available at aso.org/2324.
