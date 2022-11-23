The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s December concert calendar is full of blockbuster guest artists and audience favorites, including the Holiday Series presented by Coca-Cola.
World-renowned violinist Hilary Hahn, a frequent guest artist at the ASO, plays Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto Dec. 1 and 3, at 8 p.m. in Symphony Hall. Guest conductor and rising star in the classical music world Elim Chan conducts a program that includes Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 10.
On Dec. 4 at 8 p.m., Delta Atlanta Symphony Hall LIVE welcomes Blue October with special guests Beatnik Bandits to Symphony Hall. The Texas-based alt-rock band is touring with classics from their previous nine albums, and new songs from their most recent 2020 release, "This Is What I Live For."
Music Director Nathalie Stutzmann returns to Symphony Hall Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. to conduct a program with Bizet’s famous prelude to Carmen and his Symphony in C Major. In addition, the ASO will play selections from Tchaikovsky’s holiday favorite, The Nutcracker. ASO Associate Conductor Jerry Hou will conduct the same program on Sunday, December 11 at 3:00pm in Symphony Hall.
Once again, WXIA-TV will air the ASO Holiday Celebration on 11Alive special, presented by PNC, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 11 a.m., with a replay on Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. on WATL. Led by ASO Associate Conductor Jerry Hou and guest conductor William R. Langley, the program will feature holiday favorites like "Sleigh Ride" and "White Christmas," alongside selections from "The Nutcracker."
One of the ASO’s most treasured holiday programs, Christmas with the ASO, returns for four performances this season on Dec. 15 at 8 p.m., Dec. 16 at 8 p.m.; and Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. An Atlanta tradition, Christmas with the ASO features favorite hymns, carols, and anthems celebrating the holiday season. This year, the ASO and the ASO Chorus are joined by special guest soloist Timothy Miller, tenor, and the Spivey Hall Children’s Choir.
Irish singing sensations Celtic Woman present Celtic Woman: A Christmas Symphony with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra to a sold-out crowd Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. The most successful all-female group in Irish history, Celtic Woman will sing new arrangements of Christmas classics from their holiday album, "The Magic of Christmas."
There are multiple times to hear the ASO and the ASO Chamber Chorus perform Handel’s Messiah this season. In Symphony Hall, the Orchestra and Chamber Chorus will sing this timeless retelling of the Christmas story Dec. 22 at 8 p.m., with guest artists Jessica Rivera, soprano; Kelley O’Connor, mezzo-soprano; Miles Mykkanen, tenor; and Lawson Anderson, bass-baritone.
The ASO will also take the holiday concerts on the road this December, with a performance of Handel’s "Messiah" at the Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall at the University of Georgia Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. In addition, Georgia Public Broadcasting will air a performance of "Messiah" on Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m.
The Orchestra will perform two special holiday concerts outside of Symphony Hall this month, featuring the ASO and guest conductor William R. Langley. The first will be Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. at North Avenue Presbyterian Church in Atlanta. The second performance is Dec. 22 at 8p.m. at the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center in Madison, Georgia.
Finally, Symphony Hall LIVE closes the year with Indigo Girls with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Dec. 30 (sold out) and Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. in Symphony Hall. The evening features Indigo Girls classics with lush orchestral arrangements played by the ASO.
