Joy to the World, the second annual jubilant celebration of Christmas music, will feature world-acclaimed Irish tenor Emmet Cahill at 8 p.m. Dec. 2 at Atlanta Symphony Hall.
Atlanta soprano Amy Little, the Georgia State University Singers and Edgewood String Quartet will join Cahill to perform stirring renditions of traditional and contemporary Christmas songs and Irish classics.
As a lead singer with the Irish group Celtic Thunder, Cahill has toured the world and sold over 2 million records. He has enjoyed sell-out performances at Carnegie Hall and his Irish album debuted at #1 on the Billboard World Music Charts.
"We are thrilled to bring Emmet to Atlanta for this inspirational holiday family event," President and Chairman of the Board of World Outreach Fund Jerry Eickhoff said. "Joy to the World promises to start the holiday season off with beautiful Christmas songs and touching performances."
World Outreach Fund presents the Joy to the World concert as a benefit event for four non-profits and donates 100% of tickets sales to these organizations. The nonprofits include Desire Street Ministries, YoungLife, Heart for Lebanon and MAP International. With this concert, World Outreach Fund partners with leading faith-based nonprofits to help meet humanitarian needs around the world.
Atlanta soprano Amy Little will join Cahill and perfectly complement his musical selections with her versatile vocal artistry. Little frequently performs with Atlanta Opera, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and other national orchestras and opera companies. The Georgia State University Singers will round out the vocal performances for the event. The GSU Singers have achieved local, national and international recognition through performances with The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Atlanta Ballet and the Atlanta Opera.
