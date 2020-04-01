With mandates caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) keeping residents from going to arts venues to enjoy plays, musicals or concerts, the venues are bringing those shows to the masses through virtual or online performances, and some schools are offering free online classes.
Here’s a rundown of the Atlanta organizations doing just that:
Out Front
Out Front Theatre Company is presenting online productions, starting with the release of the “Ethel Merman Christmas Disco Spectacular!" Performed at Out Front in December 2018, it was written by Artistic Director and founder Paul Conroy.
Tickets are available on a donation basis and will begin at $1 minimum and up to a $50 donation purchase to view and own the show. Guests will purchase the ticket online, and a private secure email will be sent to them to download and watch the show.
For more information or to make a donation to see the show, visit outfronttheatre.com.
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra is bringing Symphony Hall to all with its new Virtual Stage component. It offers on-demand performances and videos designed to bring you closer to the music and the orchestra’s musicians during the virus crisis.
Across the organization’s social media channels you'll find a few themes to look forward to throughout the week: #MusicianMondays gives residents an inside peek of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra musicians, Tuesdays the orchestra will share stories and memorabilia from the #ASOarchives and Thursdays it will send the whole orchestra straight to you for a #LivingRoomConcert.
Residents can also view past performances on its YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/343qWWs.
For more information, visit www.atlantasymphony.org.
Center for Puppetry Arts
The Center for Puppetry Arts is offering free programming each weekday on its Facebook page. The center is also offering free study guides and educational programming on its website.
For more information, visit puppet.org/center-for-puppetry-arts-home/.
High Museum
The High Museum of Art is hosting social media updates on its Instagram page, offering nearly 1,300 images to view on its website, offering art-related activities to do at home through its website and offering videos to view through its website.
For more information, visit www.high.org.
Atlanta Speech School
The Atlanta Speech School is opening its free online preschool to support children and families facing the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
The school has long served 200 preschool children on its brick-and-mortar campus, connecting state-of-the-art research to classroom practices that maximize children’s potential and lifelong literacy outcomes. In the past decade, through its online Cox Campus, the school has worked to take the lessons learned to a nationwide audience of professionals who care for and educate young children.
The school’s digital content is focused on the overarching goal of helping parents to talk, read and play more effectively with their children at home.
For more information, visit www.atlantaspeechschool.org.
