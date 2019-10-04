The Partners Card, a way for shoppers to give back to a local charity this fall, is available for purchase once again.
The card works as a shopping fundraiser for Camp Twin Lakes, a local nonprofit providing camp experiences for children with serious illnesses, disabilities and other life challenges, with 100% of the purchase price supporting the camp.
Buying a physical or mobile Partners Card for $70 will give one a 20% discount at more than 400 participating retailers and restaurants in metro Atlanta Oct. 25 through Nov. 3. About a quarter of them are in Buckhead, Sandy Springs and Vinings.
One can buy the card at participating retailers or on its website. For more information, visit www.partnerscard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.