Atlanta’s top chefs and mixologists are coming to Night Market, the monthly event at The Home Depot Backyard near Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.
Set for Dec. 5 from 6 to 10 p.m., it will include live music, a variety of artisan vendors offering food, drink and gift ideas and fire pits to kick off the holiday season.
“On the heels of our most successful market to date, Night Market is delighted to welcome even more of Atlanta’s top chefs and one-of-a-kind artisan vendors for December. We wanted to create a festive twist this month and truly make it special for the holiday edition, making it a unique experience even for guests who have attended before,” said Latonda Henderson, director of community activation at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “Despite the open-air setting, the market maintains the same intimate feeling as if you were celebrating the holidays in your friend’s backyard.”
While sipping on holiday-inspired cocktails created by mixologists Tiffanie Barriere and Kellie Thorn, guests will also be able to shop a unique selection of goods at the artisan market, curated by Indie Craft Experience. The market will include local businesses such as Atlas Candle Co., Fox + Fern Botanicals, Paper & Piece, and more.
Visitors will have the change to meet some of Atlanta’s top chefs and enjoy dishes from restaurants including American Cut, Brezza Cucina, Fox Bros Bar-B-Q, Hattie B’s, Hawkers Asian Street Fare, Holmes, Honeysuckle Gelato, Kyma, Shake Shack, Spotted Trotter, Sweet Auburn BBQ and Wheelies Tiny Donuts.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $40 onsite. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit thehomedepotbackyard.com/night-market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.