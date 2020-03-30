Asa Candler VI is being remembered as a man who would give you the shirt off his back if needed.
“A mutual buddy of ours from grade school, Eric Blake, said his best memory of Asa is when they were in first or second grade, and you would tend to bring your lunch to school sometimes,” said Rodney Cook Jr., a longtime friend. “If you didn’t get it from the cafeteria and didn’t bring your lunch, you’re sitting there like an idiot with no food.
“He had done that, and Asa was sitting across from him and everyone was looking at you like you were a moron and had no food. They would be munching away happily at their sandwiches or whatever they brought. Asa certainly noticed this and gave him his sandwich. He contented himself to his potato chips and cookie. That would be a typical way Asa always would live.”
Candler, 63, a Brookhaven resident, died Feb. 24 of pancreatic cancer. He was vice president of Candler Development Co. and served a board member for the Millennium Gate Museum and Monument in Atlantic Station. His family and his cousin, Matthew Middelthon, established the Millennium Candler Peace and Justice Prizes administered by the National Monuments Foundation.
In his board role Candler was part of a group of museum leaders who last year traveled to several countries in Europe to meet with the officials there about bringing the 2020 World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates to Atlanta. The great-great-great-grandson of Coca-Cola Co. fonder Asa Candler, he was proud of his family’s legacy. So much so that he corrected the Nobel officials that Coca-Cola, not the Nobel Prize, is the greatest brand in the word.
“They were all reprimanded with a very direct Southern manner and, of course, everybody after that had to know who that guy was and found out exactly who he was, and it helped immensely to continue the negotiations,” Cook said. “Thus, the Nobel Peace Laureates secretariat will have an office here and potentially continuous summit every few years.”
But Candler was humble, too, said Gaurav Kumar, who met him in 2011 as part of a group of that formed to help bring Rodney Cook Sr. Park to Atlanta as a peace initiative.
“First of all, he was a very genuine, humble, honest man,” Kumar said. “He was very helpful. I remember one time out of nowhere, he just called me on a Saturday and said, ‘Gaurav, are you home?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ He said, ‘I’ll see you in five minutes.’ He came to my driveway, brought over a beautiful piece, shaped as a Middle Eastern flower vase. He said, ‘I thought this would look great in your house and just went away.’ I said, ‘Hey, come on in and have a drink.’ He said no and just went away, just like that. He was very kind.
“One quality he had that I’ll never forget is he always called you back, no matter what. If I sent a text or made a call, he would make sure he calls you back or texts you back whenever he’s available. Many a time in our lives, we’re so busy that we forget. But he was one person who always comes back to you. Great guy.”
Tommy Tift III, who met Candler while they were in the seventh grade at Westminster, also was a classmate of his at Washington and Lee University before Candler transferred to the University of Georgia, where he graduated in 1978.
“Asa was … a unique person,” Tift said. “He was nice to everybody, cared about people. We used to call him, even in high school, Mr. Candler, because he had a deep voice and a heavy beard. We just called him Mr. Candler. He had a way of carrying himself.”
An avid aviator and golfer, Candler loved playing at Peachtree Golf Club in Brookhaven, he said.
“He gave you a golf lesson whether you wanted it or not,” Tift said. “He wanted you to get better at it and be good at it. He just loved the game of golf.”
According to his online obituary, Candler is survived by his wife Paulette, sons Asa VII and wife Gaylie, Daniel, Noble and daughter Callan, brothers Bill and Dick, and grandchildren Asa VIII and Bayne.
Cook said the museum received about 200 letters from individuals expressing condolences regarding Candler’s death. He and Tift said they never once heard him complain or curse. Tift said on a trip to France in June to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Versailles, Candler was still recovering from cancer-related surgery three to four weeks earlier.
“We flew there together, and I had rented an apartment in Paris, where he stayed,” he said. “He was moving a little bit slow. He never got his luggage. We had to find a place to rent a tuxedo for him. As we walked around Paris, he couldn’t move real fast because of the surgery. But going through all that, Asa always had this smile. … He was very interested in the people we met.”
