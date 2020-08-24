Countless metro Atlantans continue to help others in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s a sampling of the local residents and organizations aiding others:
The Marena Group
The Marena Group, a Lawrenceville-based medical device manufacturer, recently donated adult and child face masks to several Ronald McDonald House Charities around the country. The houses serve as a place where families can stay while their children or siblings spend weeks or months being treated for serious illnesses or injuries at children’s hospitals around the country, including those in Atlanta.
These masks were distributed to locations in COVID-19 hotspots: Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami and Phoenix. Each Ronald McDonald House received 200 masks (150 adult and 50 child masks) for both the families and staff to wear.
The masks were donated by customers on Marena’s website and then matched by the company. There is a section on the website (marena.com) for customers to anonymously donate a mask as a “thank you” to front-line workers and to help those in need due to the shortage of face masks. The charity changes frequently; Marena chose the Ronald McDonald House Charities for the months of June and July.
“It takes the support of the entire community to do the work that we do. We are grateful for The Marena Group and their generous donation of face masks which will be used to keep families safe at our Houses here in Atlanta and at Houses throughout the country,” Dee Dee Ebert, volunteer services manager at Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities, said in a news release.
Marena pivoted its production from post-surgical compression wear, active wear and shape wear to reusable antibacterial nonsurgical masks for adults and children in April to help the public combat the spread of COVID-19.
GENYOUth
GENYOUth, a New York-based nonprofit dedicated to creating healthier school communities, announced Aug. 20 announced the donation of $100,000 to its COVID-19 Emergency School Meal Delivery Fund by the Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation. The donation, along with support from GENYOUth in partnership with The Dairy Alliance, will provide micro-grants for Atlanta Public Schools as it prepares to nourish students during the 2020-21 academic year.
Due to school disruptions caused by the pandemic, school meal distribution will be more logistically complicated and costly this coming school year. While school cafeterias will be closed, the district will continue to provide vital school meals to students via school bus delivery and curbside pickup.
In accordance with the new 2020-21 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended guidelines, Kroger’s donation will support the purchase of insulated cooler bags to ensure the safe transport, delivery, and distribution of meals to students throughout the district.
A total of 54 schools are part of Community Eligibility Provision, which provides all students with free breakfast and lunch. And an additional 21 schools will participate in the Federal Eligibility Application program, which offers free and reduced priced meals to qualifying students. The district will continue participation in the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s school nutrition program.
“In an effort to take care of our families Atlanta Public Schools is extremely grateful and appreciative of the support of GENYOUth, Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation, and The Dairy Alliance,” Superintendent Lisa Herring said in a news relesae. “This generous donation will allow a shift from traditional cafeteria meal service to student meal distribution through school bus delivery and curbside pickup. These partnerships help to align with our families’ expectations of available fresh, wholesome foods in the community that are comparable to school meals.”
