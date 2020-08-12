Countless metro Atlantans continue to help others in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s a sampling of the local residents and organizations aiding others:
Recovery fund
The Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, a joint effort from the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta and the United Way of Greater Atlanta, Aug. 11 announced the fund’s seventh round of grants targeted to emergency financial assistance for housing-related costs.
To date, it has raised more than $25 million through collective resources. Since the fund was announced in March, the two organizations have together identified the areas of greatest need and the most vulnerable populations to determine where to deliver funds.
This seventh round of grants total $1.125 million and will be distributed to 10 organizations in response to the region’s needs as a result of COVID-19. A grand total of more than $18.4 million from the fund has been mobilized to benefit 321 nonprofits thus far. These, as well as those made in the earlier rounds, are listed on both the Community Foundation’s website and United Way’s website.
The latest grant recipients and grant amounts are:
♦ Georgia ACT (Advancing Communities Together): $75,000 to provide emergency financial assistance and eviction relief in its multi-county service area.
♦ Georgia Legal Services Program: $100,000 to support and meet the increased demand for emergency financial assistance, eviction filings and legal representation in the region.
♦ Inspiritus (formerly Lutheran Services of Georgia): $100,000 to meet the increased demand for emergency financial assistance in its multi-county service area.
♦ Latin American Association: $150,000 to meet the increased demand for emergency financial assistance in its service area.
♦ Latino Community Fund: $200,000 to provide emergency financial assistance for Latinx communities throughout Greater Atlanta in partnership with grassroots Latinx organizations.
♦ St. Vincent DePaul Georgia: $100,000 to meet the increased demand for emergency financial assistance in the region.
♦ Ser Familia: $150,000 to meet the increased demand for emergency financial assistance.
♦ Single Parent Alliance and Resource Center: $100,000 to meet the increased demand for emergency financial assistance and rehousing services.
♦ Star C: $100,000 to support emergency financial assistance, housing and eviction relief.
♦ United 2 Live: $50,000 to provide increased testing and testing support services to meet the needs of hard to reach populations in low-income communities.
For more information on the fund or to make a donation, visit https://bit.ly/2WQNWEK.
EO Atlanta
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise and affect entrepreneurs, their businesses and their employees, EO Atlanta has extended and enhanced its resources and availability to help make an impact in the lives of Atlanta business owners seeking support.
Built by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, EO Atlanta is the local chapter of the global Entrepreneurs’ Organization committed to building an engaged community for local entrepreneurs to come together on business and personal topics especially in times like now. EO Atlanta Connect + Support offers exactly that.
As an organization built on the value of entrepreneurs sharing experiences and resources to get through challenges, the EO Atlanta Connect + Share initiative is designed to address the specific needs of businesses and their owners. Connect + Support offers a simple way entrepreneurs can sign up for free biweekly live sessions to speak with other business owners to discuss common challenges, share effective financial, marketing and sales resources and create a sense of connection and community among Atlanta entrepreneurs who otherwise may feel they are alone on this journey.
EO Atlanta has also assembled a page with articles, recorded webinars, and other resources typically only available to members as part of the Connect + Support outreach.
“EO Atlanta has always been more than just a platform of resources,” EO Atlanta President Brad Stevens said in a news release. “Entrepreneurship can be a lonely journey sometimes and we’re offering a way for entrepreneurs who are struggling to come and feel a sense of community and connection. Our goal with Connect + Support is to provide a knowledge base of practical resources coupled with a sense of relief entrepreneurs feel when they connect with others who know exactly how they feel. It’s so important to know you are not alone during all of this.”
The resources focus on three phases of response: triage, restore and emerge.
♦ Triage: Initial and immediate response and assessment that allows business owners to get a hold of their current situation and implement swift and necessary actions to minimize the impact.
♦ Recover: Focus on getting back to business, tapping into emergency resources, and mapping out future plans.
♦ Emerge: Strategically moving businesses forward with all the knowledge EO Atlanta has provided.
For more information, visit www.eoatlanta.com/connect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.