Countless metro Atlantans continue to help others in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s a sampling of the local residents, organizations and businesses aiding others:
Masks donated
The New Georgia Project’s faith organizing program, Loose the Chains, recently partnered with Live Free USA's Masks For The People initiative to supply 70,000 masks to incarcerated individuals and essential workers throughout the state.
The New Georgia Project is a nonpartisan effort to register and civically engage the state’s residents to vote, and its first batch of masks was delivered to the Fulton County Jail July 10.
“This partnership with the Masks For the People campaign has been a great service to the community during this time of health pandemic. Our shared commitment to advocate for the most vulnerable among us has brought our organizations together to care for our currently and formerly incarcerated citizens,” the Rev. Billy Michael Honor, project’s faith organizing director, said in a news release.
The Georgia Department of Corrections has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising nearly 54,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with about 10,500 employees. According to the department’s website, to date, at least 721 Georgia prisoners and 241 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
Momar
Momar Inc., an Atlanta-based manufacturer of specialty chemicals for the commercial, industrial and institutional markets, recently partnered with the Georgia Institute of Technology to donate 7,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to more than 50 metro Atlanta medical facilities in need.
Momar created a new formula of hand sanitizer that would remedy sanitizer shortages by replacing a key ingredient — isopropanol, which was experiencing supply issues — with fuel-grade ethanol, which is readily available. The Georgia Tech team had been the recipient of a donation from insurance provider Aflac Inc., and they needed help getting their formula from the lab bench to the production floor.
“We were very proud when the folks at GCMI and Georgia Tech called us to help, and we of course answered the call immediately,” Momar owner and CEO Julian Mohr Jr., said in a news release about being contacted by the Global Center for Medical Innovation requesting assistance with production of a new hand sanitizer developed by professors at Georgia Tech.
Donated raw materials included ethanol from Eco-Energy, hydrogen peroxide from Arkema Inc. and water from Coca-Cola. They were delivered to PSG Functional Materials, which was contributing their mixing and packaging services.
“We brought our 75 years of manufacturing experience to bear, coordinating the formulary development, regulatory review, production, and final distribution well short of the established deadline,” Momar Chief Technical Officer West Gary said in the release. “Typically, product development would have taken months if not years.
“But with great partners, we were proud to complete it in just a few short weeks, meeting the extremely high quality standards of all of the contributors involved in this effort and resulting in an end product that contains 80% ethyl alcohol and meets World Health Organization guidelines.”
