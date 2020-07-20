Countless metro Atlantans continue to help others in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s a sampling of the local residents, organizations and businesses aiding others:
Ferrovial
Ferrovial has donated $54,000 to the Meals On Wheels Atlanta, one of seven donations the Madrid, Spain-based construction company has made in recent weeks to communities across North America where it has active projects. It will provide more than 13,600 nutritious meals for homebound elderly Atlantans in need.
Ferrovial also owns North Perimeter Contractors LLC, a Sandy Springs-based company that is the lead contractor on the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Transform 285/400 interchange improvement project.
In early April, Ferrovial launched its Ferrovial Together COVID-19 fund with seed funding of over $5 million. The following month, it gave over $67,000 to the Atlanta Community Food Bank as one of eight donations then.
The goal of the fund is to support front-line healthcare organizations and global research related to COVID-19 and vaccines, as well as provide support to community-based nonprofits that are serving vulnerable populations. To date, the fund has raised about $9.5 million.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a dramatic impact on people and economies around the world,” Domingo Rodriguez Torregroa, managing director for Ferrovial Construction East, said in a news release. “As a global company, we believe we have a role to play in both driving solutions to the pandemic as well as supporting those most in need in the communities where our employees are working and living.”
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3fHuimO.
Food drives
Through Aug. 27, the Atlanta city solicitor’s office has teamed up with Maximum Impact Love and the Atlanta Police and Atlanta Fire Rescue departments to distribute 5,000 boxes of food in no-contact drive-thru food drives to residents in need.
All food drives will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first food drive took place July 16, and there will be six more.
Maximum Impact Love will provide 500 boxes of food for each event. The police and fire rescue departments will distribute the boxes with volunteers from the solicitor’s office and Maximum Impact Love. Each household will receive fresh produce, 10 pounds of poultry, fresh milk and water. Residents are encouraged to arrive early. The remaining food drives are as follows:
♦ July 25: Thomasville Recreation Center, 1835 Henry Thomas Drive, Atlanta
♦ July 30: Grove Park Recreation Center, 750 Francis Place, NW, Atlanta
♦ Aug. 8: Rosel Fann Recreation Center, 365 Cleveland Ave., SE, Atlanta
♦ Aug. 13: Washington Park, 1125 Lena St. NW, Atlanta
♦ Aug. 22: Victory Outreach Church, 2175 Metropolitan Pkwy. SW, Atlanta
♦ Aug. 27: Collier Heights Park, 3691 Collier Drive, Atlanta
Community leaders are concerned that by the end of July, the federal program that provides a $600 per-week increase to unemployment benefits is set to expire. Many economists warn the disappearance of this enormous federal stimulus deprive millions of Americans of a vital financial lifeline.
Also, at each food drive, the fire rescue department will distribute face masks to residents as part of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ executive order mandating that all persons within the city wear a mask or a cloth face covering over their nose and mouth while in a public setting.
