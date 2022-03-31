Atlanta playwrights Chase Peacock and Jessica De Maria newest musical, "The Pretty Pants Bandit," tells the story of a 1930s robber who made her victims take off their pants.
Georgia Ensemble Theatre is the home of the long-awaited world premiere of "The Pretty Pants Bandit," opening is March 31, and running Wednesdays through Sundays through April 17.
Inspired by historical events, the story begins with a woman leaving an abusive marriage to pursue a vigilante quest for vengeance. But it quickly becomes something so much more. Described as a woman dressed to the nines with a habit of carrying two guns, Marie Baker made headlines in 1933 for a string of shop robberies committed by her infamous Pants Gang. From housewife to hero, Baker earned her nickname, “The Pretty Pants Bandit,” for her bizarre demand to the shops’ clerks to take off their pants after stealing their cash, “Drop ‘em!”
Peacock and De Maria began working the musical in 2017 after their second musical, "VIVIAN: a ghost story," opened at the Atlanta Lyric Studio Theater.
"We really wanted to write a large-scale, full ensemble musical without putting any constraints on ourselves," the duo said. "The other caveat was that we wanted it to be female driven-with a powerful heroine. We had been sitting on the story of Marie Baker-a real woman-who notoriously pantsed the men she robbed. When we started researching her, we realized that there was very little about her beyond the headlines. This gave us the freedom to create a story for her that captured what we were looking for: A compelling woman finding and embracing her own strength and identity, inspiring others to do the same along the way."
Set against the economic and racial disparity of 1930s Miami and inspired by this true story, the musical gives "a voice to the voiceless and empowers the powerless." With an original and multicultural cast that reflects the community, this production seeks to shed light on very present societal issues through the vintage lens of the golden age of the American gangster.
"Audiences, and industry colleagues alike, should be able to see themselves represented onstage, period," Peacock and De Maria said. "If art is our mirror, then it should be a reflection that everyone can find themselves a part of. For us, we are telling a modern story through an historical lense-and it was essential to have the voices in the room via our cast that we do. We want this story to carry their voices and contributions with it wherever it goes."
The musical is directed by James Donadio, GET’s Artistic Director, with music direction by Alli Lingenfelter and choreography by Kari Twyman. Georgia Ensemble Theatre regularly commissions new works, usually by a local playwright. This is their first commissioned musical.
"The Pretty Pants Bandit" performs at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center at 950 Forrest Street in Historic Roswell beginning March 31. For tickets, reservations and group pricing visit get.org or call 770-641-1260.
